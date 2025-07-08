Cheap Android phones are a dime a dozen, but companies are getting better at incorporating flagship-level specs into more affordable devices. The Moto G Stylus 2025 is one of the best examples of this, and while its already-low price barely calls for any deals this early in the game (it launched in April), Amazon is already offering a small but notable discount for Prime Day.

The Moto G Stylus 2025 originally retails for $399, which is already a great price for what this phone offers. This 10% Prime Day discount cuts that down to $359, which is a $40 reduction, but at this price point, any discount feels bigger.

Save $40 Motorola Moto G Stylus 2025: was $399.99 now $359.99 at Amazon The Moto G Stylus 2025 is still relatively new, which is why any discount on this affordable phone this early is worth considering. This 10% discount already makes it less than half the price of the flagship Galaxy S25, which this phone outshines in several areas.

✅Recommended if: You want an affordable Android phone with great battery life, fast charging, a bright display, and a built-in stylus.

❌Skip this deal if: You want longer software support and more AI features.

More for less

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Moto G Stylus 2025 really surprised me when I tested it. This phone has specs that rival even the Galaxy S25, which costs twice as much. The Super HD+ AMOLED display is very bright and responsive, the 5,000mAh battery lasts all day and then some, and the 68W charging will top you up from empty faster than an episode of "Andor."

Not to mention, the 50MP primary camera is surprisingly capable, and you get access to some fun and useful AI features like Circle to Search and Sketch to Image, both of which make great use of the built-in stylus pen. And you won't have to worry as much about dropping the phone, thanks to the use of soft vegan leather material on the back.

Software support isn't as robust as what you'd find on a Samsung or Pixel phone, but you still get two OS upgrades to Android 17 and three years of security updates (which can sometimes include new feature additions).

That said, many of these sentiments carry over to last year's Moto G Stylus 5G 2024, which is also on sale for Prime Day. This phone also impressed me with its performance, great display, long battery life, and surprisingly good camera. Unfortunately, Android 15 is the last guaranteed OS upgrade for this phone, but you still get a couple of years of security updates.

Save 38% Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2024: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 might be last year's model, but it still brings a stunning vegan leather design, great cameras, and a stunning display for very little money. Now cheaper than ever for Prime Day, this might be a good time to snag one.

✅Recommended if: You're okay with last year's phone so long as it has great battery life, a wonderful display, and a built-in stylus pen.

❌Skip this deal if: You want loner software support and more AI features.

