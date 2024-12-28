How to create AI-generated images on a Motorola phone using Magic Canvas

In the age of AI, being able to generate images from your phone is becoming easier than it ever was before. Google and Samsung have their own methods of image AI image generation, so it's not surprising that Motorola also has a feature on select devices that lets you do just that.

Magic Canvas was initially just a way to generate images for wallpapers but has since evolved into something more capable. The feature, which is now part of Motorola's new Moto AI suite, is able to generate impressive images just by typing in a text prompt using various image styles. It works similarly to features like Google's Pixel Studio app, meaning owners of Motorola phones don't have to miss out on the ability to create fun images they can use as wallpapers or share with friends.

How to use Magic Canvas

1. Press and hold the home screen to bring up the customization menu.

2. Tap Wallpapers.

3. Tap Create with AI.

4. Tap Magic Canvas. If you're not already, you may be prompted to sign into your Moto account. Tap it and follow the prompts to sign in or create an account, otherwise continue on to the next steps.

(Image credit: Android Central)

5. Type a prompt into the Description box.

6. Select the desired aspect ratio. You can choose from 1:1 (square) or 9:16 (portrait orientation).

7. Select the desired Style. Options include Abstract, Cartoon, Fantasy, Futuristic, Impressionist, Minimalist, Pop Art, Realistic, Surreal, and Vintage.

8. Tap Generate Image and wait for the image to finish generating. This should take several seconds.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Once the image is generated, you can save it to your gallery, copy it to use later, share it, or set the image as a wallpaper. If you don't like the result, you can tap Redo, and Magic Canvas will generate another version of the image based on your prompt.

Get creating, with limits

Magic Canvas is a fun tool that lets you run wild with your imagination, allowing you to create fun and unique images on the fly. However, there are limits to the types of images you can create. Magic Canvas may not generate some images if it's perceived to be a sensitive topic, and you'll be met with a warning if you try to generate such images.

Furthermore, any image created with Magic Canvas will have a watermark in the bottom left corner that reads "AI Generated Image." It may not be as flashy as the watermark on Galaxy AI-generated images, but it should get the job done to ensure the image is properly tagged.

Lastly, Magic Canvas is not available on every Motorola phone. The feature appears to be limited to higher-end devices, such as the 2024 Razr series and Edge 50 series. To check if your phone has Magic Canvas, follow the first couple of steps in this guide to see if it appears in the "Create with AI" section of the Wallpaper settings menu.