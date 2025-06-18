Android 16 is already available for Google Pixel users, but Samsung Galaxy owners might be next. After a lengthy rollout period for the Android 15-based One UI 7 update, Samsung has already begun beta testing the upcoming One UI 8 operating system. If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphone, you can try the Android 16-based update right now.

In fact, the second One UI 8 beta update has already arrived for early testers, and development is actively progressing. If you're itching to try the latest Samsung software and meet the eligibility requirements, signing up for the One UI 8 beta only takes a few minutes. Here's how to do it.

When did Samsung open up the One UI 8 beta program?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung first launched the One UI 8 beta program on May 28, 2025, in select regions to support Galaxy S25 series devices. The Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are all currently eligible to participate in the One UI 8 beta program. Notably, the brand-new Galaxy S25 Edge isn't part of this list, and can't access the One UI 8 beta yet. The program will likely expand to more Samsung Galaxy phones in the future.

The beta program is available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, South Korea, India, and Poland. There are limited spots available for the One UI 8 beta program, so if it isn't accepting new testers when you try to join, check back periodically as new spots are added.

How to install the One UI 8 beta

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

To install the One UI 8 beta, you'll need to have the Samsung Members app downloaded and signed into your Samsung account. On most Galaxy devices, this should be pre-installed in your Samsung folder. Once you've found it, follow the steps below to join the One UI 8 beta program and install the update:

1. Open the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, or another eligible device.

2. Scroll down until you see the Beta program tab, and tap it.

3. Press One UI 8 S25 Beta to continue.

4. Tap Join to enter the One UI 8 beta program. Note that the current beta program only supports T-Mobile and unlocked devices.

5. Follow the on-screen prompts to install the One UI 8 beta for your device.

(Image credit: Future)

Now, the One UI 8 beta is installing on your device. It might take a few restarts before your Galaxy S25 is updated to One UI 8.

What to know before installing the One UI 8 beta

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Unlike developer betas, the One UI 8 beta program is meant for everyday users to install and test. It's public, meaning anyone with a supported device and a Samsung account can easily access it. However, that "beta" moniker does mean that users will be sure to encounter bugs and instability while testing this pre-release version of One UI 8.

It's important to remember that there's no easy way to revert to One UI 7 after installing the One UI 8 beta without erasing your entire smartphone. As such, make sure you're comfortable with the risks before you install it, and save a backup of your data.

If you're willing to risk stability and battery life to get an early look at the latest features, the One UI 8 beta program might be for you.