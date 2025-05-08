Samsung could be gearing up to launch an Android 16 beta this month

What you need to know

Samsung's One UI 8 beta could release later this month for Galaxy S25 users in limited regions.

More wider availability might arrive in June, ahead of the Samsung foldable launch expected to happen in July.

The fast pace of the brand's One UI 8 software upgrade comes following a disjointed and messy One UI 7 rollout.

Samsung might make a One UI 8 beta program available based on Android 16 this month, according to a report from SamMobile. The publication says that it hears the One UI 8 beta will kick off in the third week of May 2025, which is less than two weeks away. In terms of availability, it's expected the One UI 8 beta will be extremely limited to certain devices and regions initially, with expanded access in June 2025.

The move comes following Samsung's internal testing of One UI 8. A version of the Android 16-based upgrade appeared on test servers earlier today, May 8, which is a sign that the South Korean company is preparing for a public beta.

The update, with build version S938BXXU3ZYEA/S938BOXM3ZYEA/S938BXXU3BYEA, was spotted on a test server for the Samsung Galaxy S25 by Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter).

Exclusive ‼️ Galaxy S25 Series: First One UI 8 beta build has been spotted on the test server. Build Version: S938BXXU3ZYEA/S938BOXM3ZYEA/S938BXXU3BYEA REPOST pic.twitter.com/UHecPVcn1oMay 8, 2025

Previously, One UI 7 beta builds started appearing on test servers a few weeks before they became available to the public. This is the first time a One UI 8 beta build has appeared on a Samsung test server, and it's a key indicator that the beta program could start very soon.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The emergence of an early One UI 8 beta program might come as a surprise considering the struggles Samsung experienced delivering One UI 7, based on Android 15. That update was a multi-year overhaul that brought many challenges, whereas One UI 8 is expected to be a smaller and more manageable update. Paired with Google moving up its Android release schedule, this all helps explain why One UI 8 appears to be progressing quicker than expected.

Separately, it's rumored that Samsung will launch its new foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — with One UI 8 out of the box.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.