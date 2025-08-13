What you need to know

An X tipster reports spotting the One UI 8 Beta Program in the U.K. and South Korea for the Galaxy S24, Flip 6, and Fold 6.

The patch appears to be roughly 3GB and includes the recent August security patch for the devices.

Users trying to get into the program in India have reported difficulties, potentially indicating Samsung ongoing preparations.

Samsung confirmed that even more past-gen models will see One UI 8 testing, like the Galaxy S23, in September.

Several of Samsung's past-gen Galaxy devices are picking up its promised Android 16 beta in two countries.

Earlier today (Aug 13), Tarun Vats on X posted a heads-up about the Galaxy S24 receiving the One UI 8 (Android 16) beta in the U.K. (via GSMArena). Vats spotted build numbers for the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra in the region, marking the start of their beta program. Samsung's official changelog appearing on devices states U.K. users will find a ~3GB download size for One UI 8.

Moreover, the changelog informs users that only the unlocked version of the S24 models is eligible for this test. The August 1 security patch is also rolling in for users who're signing up for the beta program in the U.K.

A separate X post states the One UI 8 beta is starting in South Korea for the Galaxy S24 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Fold 6. While the program's appearance in these two countries indicates its slow rollout around the world, some users are reporting a curious occurrence in India. Some users seeking out the beta program in India report a banner that says "recruitment closed." It's left many users on X bewildered as to what's going on.

Perhaps this will be rectified as the week winds down. We should also see the beta program begin in the U.S. soon, too.

A One UI 8 Adventure

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung confirmed the One UI 8 Beta Program would go live for the S24 series, alongside its Flip 6 and Fold 6, this week. The only issue is that the beta's appearance is seemingly two days late, as Samsung originally proposed an August 11 start. Regardless, the Korean OEM confirmed the program's initiation in India and the U.S., the U.K., and South Korea. We've seen reports for two out of four so far; now we just need to wait for the rest.

In September, Samsung teased even more devices would hop aboard the One UI 8 testing train, such as the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, Tab S10 series, and other mid-range models.

At the end of July, One UI 8's fourth beta rolled out for the Galaxy S25. We're hoping that we're on the final stretch of this beta program for the latest flagship model, as Samsung hauled in a bunch of fixes for the trio. The company already has its Good Lock ecosystem in order for One UI 8, further signaling the software's (hopeful) impending release, now that we've moved into August.