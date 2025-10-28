What you need to know

Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S25 series is likely delayed due to Galaxy S26 lineup changes.

The One UI 8.5 update will bring AI notifications, new Quick Settings, and improved lock screen customization.

The delay stems from Samsung scrapping plans to replace the Galaxy S26 Plus with the S26 Edge model.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung was rumored to roll out the first One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S25 series in November, but it now appears that the beta program will be delayed due to changes in the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung has been aggressively testing One UI 8.5 internally for weeks. Recent leaks have revealed some of the features coming to Galaxy smartphones, including AI notifications, a fully customizable Quick Settings panel, upgrades to Modes and Routines, new lock screen options, and more.

The company was previously expected to kick off the public beta program for the Galaxy S25 series in the second half of November. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

Reliable Samsung leaker Tarun Vats shared on X that the One UI 8.5 beta program is being pushed back. While Vats didn't specify an exact date for the new rollout, he mentioned that a November release "seems unlikely now."

One UI 8.5 beta rollout might face a short delay

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The reason for the delay is reportedly tied to recent changes in the Galaxy S26 lineup. Samsung was rumored to revamp the lineup by rebranding the base Galaxy S26 as the Galaxy S26 Pro and replacing the Galaxy S26 Plus with a slimmer Galaxy S26 Edge — the supposed successor to the Galaxy S25 Edge. The Galaxy S26 Ultra would have remained the same, leaving three models instead of four.

However, earlier this month, reports confirmed that Samsung scrapped plans to replace the Galaxy S26 Plus with the Edge variant due to weak demand for the Galaxy S25 Edge. And now, restarting development of the Galaxy S26 Plus just months before launch seems to have affected the company's schedule, which in turn seems to have delayed the One UI 8.5 beta as well.

Samsung had regained momentum lost during One UI 7's slow rollout with the timely release of One UI 8 across several Galaxy devices, but this new roadblock could impact the rollout of One UI 8.5.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's still not confirmed whether the beta will be delayed, so there's some hope. But if history is any indication, the delay seems likely. We'll keep an eye on the situation and update you as soon as the beta arrives.