What you need to know

The Galaxy S24 Ultra in India and several other countries, including Egypt, Kenya, and Turkey, have started receiving the stable One UI 7 update.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in India, South Africa, and Thailand, as well as T-Mobile and Verizon customers, are also getting the update.

The rollout began on April 7 in Korea and April 10 in the U.S., with more regions now included after initial delays.

Samsung has again resumed the much-awaited One UI 7 stable release after putting a halt early last week. Although the company resumed by the end of the same week, more devices and older Galaxy handsets across regions are finally seeing the update.

While the Galaxy S25 series already shipped with One UI 7 and also received the recent April update, the predecessors were long overdue in getting the update. The company started rolling out the update early this month, with multiple delays, even pausing the update for a while, and resuming it again.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

During the course, however, some regions like India and Germany haven't seen the update hit the Galaxy S24 series. And thankfully, this time, Galaxy S24 Ultra in India (including my handset) has finally seen the Android 15-based One UI 7 stable update today (Apr 23). It is a sizable 5.4GB update and it further includes the April security patch as well.

Not just India, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra users in Egypt, Kenya, Mauritius, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and more have started getting the update, per subreddits spotted by Android Authority. Further, several Galaxy S24 users on Reddit and Samsung Community have also confirmed the stable release, including handset owners on T-Mobile and Boost Mobile carriers.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Some Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in India, South Africa, and Thailand on X have also started sharing that they are getting the stable One UI 7 release, the publication further notes. According to SammyFans, the same goes for T-Mobile Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 owners, alongside Verizon customers in the U.S. of the foldables as well.

It is finally encouraging to see the most awaited One UI 7 finally rolling out to more Galaxy devices across regions, which as mentioned first began on April 7 in Korea followed by the users in the U.S. from April 10.