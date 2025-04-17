What you need to know

Samsung's One UI 7 rollout as resumed for the Galaxy S24 in South Korea as of today (April 17).

The continuation features a brand new build after Samsung was forced to suspend One UI 7 shortly after its April 10 debut in the U.S. and Europe.

The major OS upgrade suffered from a "serious bug" that reportedly impact Galaxy S24 users' ability to unlock their phones.

Samsung's Android 15-based OS upgrade is reportedly returning for users in one region today (Apr. 17).

A post on X by Tarun Vats is drawing awareness to One UI 7's rollout restart for the Galaxy S24 series (via SamMobile). Users expecting the update globally may have to wait a while longer (still) as Vats states the build was spotted in South Korea. However, what users should look out for is build vS928NKSU4BYD9 for the Galaxy S24 series whenever it hits your device.

Interestingly, the provided screenshot details the updated One UI 7 build is ~292MB. It's likely the smaller size will impact those who received the massive upgrade before Samsung's pause. The update originally launched with a 5GB download, so this might jump slightly for those who never got it to begin with.

Of course, it's worth keeping your eyes peeled as we finish the week. With One UI 7's resuming in South Korea, it's likely global regions will see it in mid-April next week.

Troublesome Times

Breaking ‼️ Galaxy S24 series One UI 7 rollout resumed with a new build in KoreaBuild Version: S928NKSU4BYD9/S928NOKR4BYD9/S928NKSU4BYD9Rollout will expand to other regions soon. pic.twitter.com/5eeBtN3eCIApril 17, 2025

One UI 7's rollout started on time on April 10 for users in the U.S. and Europe for the Galaxy S24 series. Alongside the past-gen slab phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 were included, similar to how Samsung worked its rollout in Korea. However, Galaxy user excitement dwindled severely once the Korean OEM paused the update following a "serious bug."

Samsung pulled the patch four days later on April 14 after it identified a critical issue with its software. A tipster reported that the bug gave some Galaxy S24 users problems with unlocking their devices. Samsung not only suspended its rollout in the U.S. and Europe, but also in China and Vietnam, to name a couple more.

Samsung then informed Android Central it's been forced to update its One UI 7 rollout schedule to better reflect the times.

Speaking of, one person on Reddit seems to have discovered what this new schedule could be, following a supposed Samsung Members app notification. The alert reportedly states One UI 7 should be available for the Galaxy S24, Flip 6, and Fold 6 in April. A few other older devices could begin seeing it in May.