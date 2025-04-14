What you need to know

One UI 7 rollout seizes globally as Samsung tackles a 'serious bug,' according to prominent tipster IceUniverse.

Samsung hasn't put out an official statement about the matter as yet, but several people have spotted the firmware being pulled out of OTA servers.

We currently have no information on when the rollout is set to begin again.

Samsung users' happiness knew no bounds as the One UI 7 finally started rolling out last week. But this feeling was very short-lived. The Korean OEM seems to have stalled the rollout of its stable One UI 7, which became available to people in the U.S. only four days ago.

According to a new leak that surfaced on Sunday (April 13), avid Tipster IceUniverse took to X (prev. Twitter) to give their followers some bad news. In the post, they stated that after the firmware was pushed in Korea on April 10, the company seemed to have identified a "serious bug," which led to the company suspending One UI 7's rollout globally.

IceUniverse also stated that the bug is causing some Korean Galaxy S24 users to see issues with unlocking their devices once they updated to the new firmware.

Looks like the One UI 7 Saga continues, this is the first time that Samsung delayed the rollout of its firmware and after pushing out several Beta versions and testing it out for months on end, the firmware finally reached devices in Korea on April 7, and Samsung jotted down a global roll-out program that reached other countries by the end of May.

Sudden!After the Korean Galaxy S24 series firmware was pushed, a serious bug was found, which led to the suspension of the push plan in all other countries, including China.April 14, 2025

The first ones to see this software update pop up on their phones are those with either the Galaxy S24 series or the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, much like how the rollout happened in Korea.

But now, according to another tipster TarunVats, the firmware build has been nowhere to be seen on OTA servers since this weekend. He also states that Samsung took down the One UI 7 update scheduled for Vietnam from its newsroom web app.

Galaxy Fam!!It's official—the worldwide One UI 7 rollout is paused.The Galaxy S24 series and Z Fold/Flip6 (now US models) have had their updates pulled. Firmware has been removed from OTA servers.EU and Korean models were paused earlier. pic.twitter.com/1jrxNykq5MApril 14, 2025

Samsung has yet to put out an official statement on the situation, however, as of now, we have no timeline as to when the One UI 7 will be available for download again. However, according to AC staff who have this build on their phones, they've experienced no issues whatsoever since the update last week. "New expandable widgets, new notification behavior, etc all seem to be fine," said AC's Jeremy Kaplan, who owns a Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Lastly, other devices that were set to see the One UI 7 build later this month and in May, might see a delay in rollout as well. This includes the Galaxy Z Fold 4/ Flip 4/ 3, Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, A34, A35, S22/ S21 series, and the Tab S9/S8 series.

While we have no information on additional issues this bug could be causing, it seems like a major hiccup in the whole firmware rollout process. Android Central has reached out to Samsung about this and we will update this article once we have more information.