Samsung has begun the stable One UI 7 rollout for Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 users who are using beta and non-beta versions of the operating system.

The update weighs around 5.2GB and includes new features, improvements, and Galaxy AI innovations, along with the latest April security patch.

Older models like the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4/3, S24 FE, and S23 FE, are expected to receive the update next month.

T'is One UI 7 rollout day(Apr 7)! Samsung seems to have kept its promise as it has begun rolling out the stable build for Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 users in Korea and other regions.

According to Tarun Vats via his X post, Samsung has first released the stable One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 users, who were already on the beta version in Korea. These are supposedly the build numbers for the trio-bearing F956NKSU2BYCK/ F956NOKR2BYCK/ F956NKSU2BYCG versions. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in the Korean region have also started getting the stable release.

The rollout seems to have quickly reached non-beta users too who are using the Galaxy S24 series with the S928NKSU4BYCG/ S928NOKR4BYCG/ S928NKSU4BYCG build numbers. Non-beta users on Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the same region have also received the stable One UI 7 update.

It is the much-anticipated Android 15-based One UI 7 update, which seems to be a sizable one as it is around 5.2GB and also contains the latest April security patch. Although Samsung started releasing beta versions of One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series and the aforementioned foldables last year, the stable release has been delayed when compared to the previous iterations’ rollout.

The One UI 7 is a notable upgrade as it brings tons of new features, improvements, and more Galaxy AI innovation. The Galaxy S24 series was promised with seven years of OS upgrades, and this stable marks as the first one as they shipped with One UI 6 when launched last year.

While the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 are the first ones to get the stable One UI 7 starting in Korea, the predecessor models, including the S24 FE, are expected to be receiving it within the same month.

Further, Vats has also managed to get what seems to be the official rollout schedule of One UI 7, which further reveals other Galaxy devices on when to expect the stable rollout. These include the Galaxy Z Fold 4/ Flip 4/ 3, S23 FE, A34, A35, S22/ S21 series, Tab S9/S8 series, A16 — all are tailored to get the stable One UI 7 release next month.

As the stable One UI 7 rollout has begun in the Korean region we expect it to be a broader rollout across regions this week. However, users in the U.S. are expected to start getting the update starting April 10, as promised before.