The One UI 7 update will be available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the U.S. on April 10, the company announced.

The rollout of One UI 7 is already delayed in general when compared to previous versions.

On the other hand, Samsung also announced the fifth One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the U.S.

The update introduces a new camera feature and fixes issues such as lock screen notification glitches, and Now Bar controller problems, amongst others.

Looks like the wait for One UI 7 for people in the U.S. got longer— by three days.

While we recently learned that One UI 7 is finally arriving on Galaxy phones in the second week of April, users in the U.S., however, have to wait a couple of more days.

In a new One UI 7 announcement post, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Z Flip 6 will be getting the Android 15-based update on April 10. It makes it three days behind the global release, which is slated for April 7.

While the reason behind the delay is unspecified, it isn’t that alarming as it is just a matter of days — and it still makes the rollout of the One UI 7 within the same week.

Other than the devices mentioned above, older devices like the Galaxy S23 series, S24 FE, S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and tablets like Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 series will be receiving the Android 15-based update in the following weeks after the April 7 and April 10 rollouts in the corresponding regions.

Yes, the One UI 7 rollout has been significantly delayed when compared to the previous iteration rollout. While many anticipated that it would be happening alongside the Galaxy S25 series launch back in January, it didn’t happen, and the Korean tech giant continued rolling out the One UI 7 beta updates for the Galaxy S24 models.

Speaking of, the company had recently rolled out its fifth One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the U.S. — making sure the One UI 7 update rollout hits smoothly when it goes official in April. The latest firmware not only introduces a new camera feature but also fixes notable bugs in the operating system.

The primary fixes include glitches with lock screen notifications, Now Bar controller issues, and font overlaps in the interface amongst others. Alongside the fixes, there are a bunch of improvements as well.