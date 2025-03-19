What you need to know

The fifth One UI 7 beta just landed in the U.S., pushing the Galaxy S24 Ultra one step closer to its stable Android 15 release in April.

This update smooths out issues like glitchy lock screen notifications, a wonky Nowbar controller, and those tiny, hard-to-see widget icons.

Samsung patched up the Gallery edit button for better reliability and made media playback notifications display in real time.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra in the U.S. just received its fifth One UI 7 beta update, rolling out a few days after Samsung made it official. This update brings the phone one step closer to the stable Android 15 release, which is set to drop in April.

This update brings a fresh camera feature to the table while squashing a bunch of bugs.

Bug fixes and UI tweaks

Highlights include fixing a glitch with lock screen notifications, smoothing out display hiccups with the Nowbar controller, and tackling those annoyingly tiny icons in the widget settings.

On top of that, it cleans up blurry transparency effects, sorts out wonky font and image overlaps, and tightens up the spacing in the quick action menu.

Furthermore, the Gallery’s edit button should now work more consistently, and notification history errors have been patched up.

Samsung has also tweaked media playback notifications, making them show up in real time.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The latest beta isn’t leaving the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus out of the fun—it’s bringing Log video support to these models too. That’s a feature that was exclusive to the S24 Ultra in Beta 4, so now more users can get in on the action.

Log Video, which first debuted with the Galaxy S25 series, lets you shoot videos with a wider dynamic range. This means you’ve got more flexibility to tweak colors and fine-tune your footage during editing.

Samsung has locked in April 7 for the stable One UI 7 rollout. However, U.S. users will have to wait a bit longer because Android 15 will start hitting Galaxy devices in the country on April 10, as per Samsung US.