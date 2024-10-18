Android 15 review: Smooth operator

Android 15 doesn't bring major changes to the interface, with Google instead focusing on providing smaller tweaks that still make a difference in daily use. What's immediately noticeable is the better optimization; overall system fluidity is much better, and animations are smoother — even on older Pixels. Private Space is a great addition that allows you to easily safeguard sensitive data, the suite of anti-theft tools prevent any data from being accessed if your device is stolen, and there are much-needed changes to foldables. Overall, Android 15 has much better stability, and the features that are available make a genuine difference — you can't ask for much more than that.

Last year's Android update was tame by any standard; outside of a few customization options, tweaks to the Material You aesthetic, and the usual security updates, we didn't get many new features in Android 14. That's why I was excited when I installed the Android 15 beta earlier in the year; Google introduced over a dozen new features, including notification cooldown, battery charging limit, and so much more.

There's just one problem: most of these features are missing in the stable release. Some features — like the ability to limit battery charging to 80% — have been pushed to the QPR1 released that's slated to arrive in December, and others are likely coming in next year's Android 16 release.

That said, there are numerous smaller changes that end up making a difference in day-to-day use, and if you're on a Pixel, you'll immediately notice the smoother animations. While most recent Pixels have 120Hz panels, the interface is nowhere as smooth as the likes of MIUI or ColorOS, and that's thankfully changing; I noticed a big uptick in fluidity on my Pixel 9 Pro XL after switching to the Android 15 stable build.

This isn't just the case on the Pixel 9 Pro XL; I found the same to be true on my Pixel 9, and last year's Pixel 8 and 8 Pro as well. This change alone makes Android 15 much better, and you get a slate of security updates and theft protection features that ensure it is nearly impossible for thieves to access your stolen device's data.

While there isn't much in the way of UI changes, the redesigned volume panel on the Pixels is great to use, Private Space is a fantastic addition, and there are smaller tweaks throughout the interface. I used the preview builds of Android 15 and tested all beta releases, and switched over to the stable build on my Pixel 9 Pro XL as soon as it became available. So here's everything you need to know about what Android 15 has to offer, and when (or if) all of these features will make their way to your device.

Android 15 brings much-needed fluidity to Pixels

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

While I like Pixel Launcher in general, the interface has its share of issues; there is noticeable jitter, the animations are janky, and it just isn't a great experience. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a little better in this area, but the device still doesn't measure up to other Android skins when it come to fluidity.

That's changing with Android 15. Google overhauled the animations, and they're much smoother; whether it's going back to the home screen, using the overview menu, switching between apps, or just navigating the app drawer, there's a fluidity that was clearly missing in Android 14. This is the most noticeable difference in Android 15, and it makes Pixels that much better to use. The change isn't just limited to the Pixel 9 series, but goes back to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, and the Pixel 7 series as well.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Other skins like OxygenOS still have an edge when it comes to overall fluidity, but Google made up a lot of ground on the Pixels, and it finally feels like these devices can take full advantage of 120Hz panels.

Another problem that routinely plagues Pixels is scrolling; when reading a long-form article or continually scrolling, there has always been a noticeable stutter, and thankfully, Android 15 addresses this issue. Scrolling is just as smooth as general navigation, and again, this is a vital change that makes a real difference in usability.

Private Space locks down your data

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Most Android skins come with the ability to lock apps and sensitive data behind a password, and with Android 15, Google is introducing its take on the feature. Dubbed Private Space, it allows you to lock apps in a distinct space that's outside the main app drawer.

It basically creates a sandbox, so you will need to use a different Google account with the mode. Any apps within Private Space don't show up in the app list, privacy dashboard, or permissions manager, and it isn't possible to move them to a new device. You can also set up a new screen lock to access Private Space, and the mode is accessible by navigating to the bottom of the app drawer and choosing the Private section.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

What's interesting about Private Space is that you can run a second instance of an app without too much of a hassle. MIUI and ColorOS have a nifty app clone feature, but Private Space allows you to do something similar on Pixels; if anything, it is a better implementation as you can use any app or messaging service you want in this mode.

You also get full access to the camera, and any photos or videos taken when using this mode will be saved in the Private Space gallery and won't show up in the regular gallery. Overall, Google did a great job with Private Space, and if you want to hide sensitive data, this is an incredibly useful feature.

Android 15 has much better widget previews

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Android 15 doesn't introduce any major changes to the interface, and that's not a bad thing. The Material You aesthetic clearly has a lot going for it, and three years after its debut, it continues to stand out for its usage of bold colors and distinctive styling. I get that not everyone is a fan of the design, but it is one of the reasons I like using Pixel devices, and it's good to see Google not changing things wholesale.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

That said, there are a few smaller additions, starting with widget previews. When you go into the widget section, you get a live preview of the widget, and that gives you a much better idea of how it will look like on your home screen. This is a minor tweak as things go, but it makes selecting the right widget just that little easier.

On the subject of things that haven't been addressed, themed icons are still annoying to use, and after three years, the feature is still in beta. Google just isn't able to deliver in this regard, and it should look to iOS 18 to see how to get this right in one go — my iPhone 16 Pro Max has better icon styling than my Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Android 15 has a brand-new volume panel

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google likes fiddling with the volume control on Pixels, and this time, I actually like the changes. The volume panel (accessible by selecting the three dots underneath the volume slider) is noticeably bigger and has chunky controls, and it looks cleaner. You also get to see what device is being used to play audio, and like everything else, the colors change based on the accent colors you've selected.

Of course, there's a good chance that this volume panel is limited to Pixels; other skins use their own system, and it's unlikely they'll use Google's panel.

Android 15 delivers much better haptics

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Android 15 unlocks the use of haptics in new locations, and this is a great move. The haptic motor is now triggered when you change the brightness using the brightness slider, or adjusting the volume. You still get haptic feedback when you use the back gesture, in the overview menu, and when you're using the keyboard (if you have it enabled).

You can now select the intensity of haptic feedback; I like this feature in ColorOS, and it's good to see Google bringing it to a wider variety of devices. Another new addition is adaptive vibration, which dynamically adjusts the intensity of the haptic motor based on the environment; you get a stronger feedback if your phone is in your pocket or if your surroundings are noisy, with gentler vibration when it's next to you on a table.

Android 15 safeguards your data like never before

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google does a good job adding security and privacy features to every new Android release, and that's true with Android 15 as well. This time, a key focus is theft prevention, with Google leveraging its on-device AI smarts to offer a suite of features aimed at ensuring your data isn't accessible if your device is stolen.

Remote Lock is the best feature in this regard; if your lose your device, you can easily lock its screen with a phone number by going to android.com/lock — it's as easy as that. All you need to do is enable the feature in your phone — it's located in the Theft protection menu in the Device unlock settings — and verify your phone number associated with your Google account.

Obviously, the device needs to be online for this feature to work. If it's offline, the device will lock the next time it goes online. There's another feature dubbed Offline device lock that locks the screen shortly after your device goes offline, and this is done automatically to safeguard your data.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Theft Detection Lock uses onboard sensors to determine if your phone is stolen. If you're using your phone and someone snatches your phone and tries to run or drive away, the device automatically locks. Google is rolling out this feature widely, stating that all devices running Android 10 and above should be getting an update to include this feature shortly.

There are lots of smaller changes designed to protect your data:

Google is rolling out "enhanced factory reset protection," which makes it harder to reset your device if it is stolen. You'll need to verify your Google account credentials before a reset, and that should deter thieves from being able to reset a device.

Entering multiple wrong passwords will lock the device for a duration, which is what most other Android skins already do.

Any changes made to Find My Device settings will now need a PIN, password, or biometrics.

Google will roll out an Identity Check feature later this year that will require biometric authentication when accessing key Google account or device details, like changing the PIN, accessing Passkeys from an unknown location, or disabling theft prevention. The feature will be opt-in.

Android 15 brings selective screen recording

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Android 15 brings changes to the built-in screen recording service; you can now use partial screen recording to record just an app window instead of the entire screen. This is useful if you're documenting something within an app and don't want other details — network connectivity, unread notifications, or the status bar — to show up in the recording.

As always, you can record audio along with the screen, and there's the ability to choose the source: device audio, mic, or a combination of the two.

App archiving in Android 15 is actually great

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

App Archiving is now available in Android 15, and it allows you to delete an app while still having its data preserved. Basically, the data associated with that app is stored in your Google account, and once you need to use it again, you can just install it. The app icon stays in your app drawer, but it is greyed out and has a download icon. Selecting it will download the app onto your device again, and all the settings and data is intact.

This is a fantastic feature to use on Pixels; Google still has just 128GB of storage on base models of its latest flagships, and if you don't pay an additional $100 to get extra storage, there's a good chance you'll fill up the storage on your phone in a matter of months. To give you some context, in less than two months of using my Pixel 9 Pro XL, I used up 138GB of data; I'm using the 256GB model, but if I had the 128GB version, I would've had to archive just about every installed game.

Predictive back gesture might just be usable now

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

It feels like the predictive back gesture has been around for a while now, and while Google initially showcased it two years ago, it's finally usable now. The back gesture allows you to essentially preview the page you'll be returning to when you start using the back gesture, and it is a nifty navigational aid.

The predictive back gesture is enabled by default on Pixels, but Google doesn't enforce its use, so it its usage isn't consistent — even Chrome doesn't have it yet. And it remains to be seen if other brands utilize the feature at all in their own skins.

Foldables get much-needed love in Android 15

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Foldables are mainstream enough these days, but the usability varies significantly based on manufacturer. Google is addressing this in Android 15 by making a few features standard on foldables, including the ability to pin the taskbar at the bottom of the screen.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Other brands do a good job with multitasking features, but it has been a bit of an afterthought on Pixels. That's thankfully changing with App Pairs; the feature allows you to launch two apps in split-screen mode at once. It's easy to set up and use, and if you launch the same two apps in split-screen mode, you can basically set up an icon that will launch that app pair automatically — the window configuration will be preserved as well.

Android 15: Coming to a phone near you

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Android 15 doesn't have many exciting features, and that's by design. Google changed how it handles updates in the last two years; instead of bundling all its features into a single version update at the end of the year, it continually rolls out new features as they become available. By ensuring that system and security patches aren't linked to the version release, Google effectively ensures that a wider swathe of devices can get essential updates.

That said, you still get noteworthy additions. Private Space does a great job locking down sensitive data, the UI tweaks and improvements to haptics make using Pixels that much more enjoyable, and Google introduced much-needed theft protection measures.

What I like the most about Android 15 is the increased fluidity; it just makes such a big difference on Pixels, and the system-level optimization should allow other brands to take advantage of this. As for when your phone will get the Android 15 update, now that the stable build is available, other manufacturers will start rolling out their own beta programs, and we should get the stable release on most flagships before the end of the year.