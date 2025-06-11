Google isn't changing things too much with Android 16, and most of the standout features won't be available until later in the year. Instead, the latest version of Android is all about making it easier to use your phone; the predictive back gesture now works reliably, text scaling on foldables is much better, Google is addressing notification clutter, and there's a new battery health mode. What it lacks in excitement, Android 16 more than makes up for in stability and usability changes.

Google is changing how it rolls out Android updates starting with Android 16. By accelerating the launch window, it is able to deliver the stable build several months in advance, and that allows upcoming phones like the Pixel 10 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 will run Android 16 out of the box. This was an issue in previous years as Google used to traditionally release the latest version of Android at the end of Q3 or early Q4, with most devices debuting in the fall missing out on the update.

Another interesting change is that this won't be the only Android release in 2025; Google plans to deliver another update in Q4 (dubbed the minor release) that includes new APIs and features. In addition, Google will continue offering quarterly updates, and if anything, most of the exciting changes announced with Android 16 — like the Material 3 Expressive interface and Desktop Mode — won't be available until the QPR1 build is available in Q3.

As a result, the Android 16 update that's available today doesn't look any different to Android 15; you still get a few interesting features, but we are well past the point where every new release of Android brings groundbreaking additions. That said, it continues to deliver meaningful changes to the interface that make a difference in daily use, and notable privacy tweaks. This is what you need to know about Android 16.

Lock it down with Advanced Protection

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Security continues to play a sizeable role in Android updates, and Google is building on that in Android 16 with the introduction of Advanced Protection. Dubbed the "most effective security features," the suite includes intrusion logging, theft detection lock, inactivity reboot after 72 hours, offline device lock, spam and scam protection in Messages, automatic call screening, caller ID and spam within the dialer, and so much more.

You even get USB protection, wherein the phone defaults to charging with any new USB connection when the device is locked. Google is doubling down on safe browsing by enforcing HTTPS, and by blocking installation of apps from unknown sources. This is easily one of the most robust security features available today, and the best part is that enabling all of these is about as easy as it gets — you just get a single toggle.

More than anything else, it's this ease of use that differentiates most Advanced Protection. Most of the time, there is noticeable friction in setting up additional security safeguards, and that acts as a deterrent. In this case, Google made it extremely straightforward to secure your phone, and I can't wait to see other brands integrate the feature in their Android 16 releases.

Delivering much-needed usability features

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Foldables are better than ever, but a constant issue when I'm using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold or Honor Magic V3 is that text scaling isn't uniform. There are select apps that just don't take advantage of the increased canvas in unfolded mode, and Google is tackling this in Android 16 by mandating text scaling across device sizes.

This makes things considerably easier on a foldable, and while I'm yet to see a difference at this point, that will change with imminent app updates. Most social media apps like Instagram and TikTok already do a good job in this area, and it's mostly smart home utilities (looking at you, Govee) that don't scale well on a foldable — that's set to change.

Declutter your notifications

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I get so many notifications over the course of a day that I enable DND just so I don't get constantly disturbed by my phone. Android does a good job with DND in general — unless you're using a OnePlus phone — and Google is streamlining things by grouping all notifications from an app.

This does a long way in minimizing notification clutter, and alongside notification cooldown, it makes a tangible difference.

Make your battery last longer

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Google is addressing battery longevity by rolling out a new Battery Health feature. Located within the Battery menu in the settings, the page gives you an indicator regarding the status of your phone's battery, and suggestions on what you can do to extend the longevity.

The feature estimates the charge level of your phone battery, and you can use it in conjunction with charge limit — where it doesn't charge beyond 80% — to ensure long-term durability. Annoyingly, this feature is only available on the Pixel 8a and above, so if you're using an older Pixel, you miss out on it.

Now everyone can use predictive back gestures (sort of)

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Google is making the predictive back gesture more accessible in Android 16 — it now works with the legacy three-button navigation in addition to gestures. If you're on the older navigation system, long pressing the back button shows a preview of the previous page.

Of course, this would be useful if the back gesture had much utility, but that just isn't the case. Even Chrome doesn't have the gesture, so it isn't particularly surprising that most users don't even know something like this exists. Google needs to mandate the use of this gesture for it to see any kind of mainstream use, and before that, it needs to add it to its own services.

Talking about gestures, you can now double press the power button to launch Google Wallet instead of the camera, should you wish to do so. I would have liked greater customizability in selecting what to launch with the button — just like what ASUS does on its phones — but we aren't at that point yet.

Edge to edge mode is now standard

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Android 16 mandates edge-to-edge mode, so text looks cleaner if you prefer reading long-form content on your phone. There's no wasted space or issues with alignment, and it makes a bigger difference on foldable devices.

What I like about this feature is that Google is getting Indic languages — Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil, Telugu — as well as Arabic, Lao, and Thai integrated with this mode, so if you're using any of these languages on your phone, you'll see a difference.

Hear everything

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Google is making two changes to better assist users who have hearing aids. If you're using a Bluetooth LE-based hearing aid, you can switch to your phone's mic in a noisy environment to hear calls better. There's also the ability to adjust the volume of the hearing aid from your phone.

Unlock productivity with desktop mode

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Google is finally adding a desktop mode to Android, and the best part is that it is working closely with Samsung to do so. Samsung has been the frontrunner in this regard with DeX, and instead of reinventing the wheel, Google is leveraging Samsung's know-how to bring it to a wider audience.

With desktop windowing, you can easily connect any Android phone to a monitor. With most phones now coming with USB-C 3.2 standard with DisplayPort, it should be relatively straightforward to connect phones via USB-C. Google is also bringing the ability to customize keyboard shortcuts, and it should make extending your phone screen to a larger panel that much smoother.

The only caveat is that it isn't available now; you'll need to wait until the QPR1 build. While that's annoying, at least Google isn't pushing it to next year — as has been the case with too many features lately.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I like how iPhones integrate Live Activities into the camera cutout, and while a few Android manufacturers have their own take on the feature, Google is standardizing it with Live Updates. Whenever you book a cab or order food, you'll see a real-time notification that changes based on the status of that action.

What's good to hear is that the feature will be integrated into Samsung’s Now Bar and OPPO and OnePlus’ Live Alerts, so it should be seamless — once it goes live, that is. Live Updates isn't available at launch, and is only set to roll out sometime in Q3.

Coming soon to a phone near you

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

If you've got a Pixel 6 and above, you can install Android 16 right now. While there isn't much in the way of marquee additions, the latest version of Android brings better stability and usability tweaks, and honestly, that's what matters more in daily use.

Like previous years, it will be a few months before other manufacturers roll out their Android 16 updates. Given the issues Samsung had with One UI 7, I don't see the brand bringing One UI 8 to Galaxy devices anytime soon. Google is doing its part by making the version available sooner than before, and most phones launching this fall should run Android 16 as standard.

Yearly Android releases aren't as exciting as they used to be, and that's because Google is doing a better job rolling out features over the course of the year. The imminent Android 16 QPR1 build will be a significant release, bringing with it the biggest visual overhaul in three years. The ultimate goal with Android 16 is to have it pre-installed on more devices than previous years, and that by itself is noteworthy.