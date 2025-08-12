Android Audio (Image credit: Future) AC Contributor, vinyl collector, and hobbyist drummer Brady Snyder dives into the world of headphones, earbuds, speakers, streaming, and everything in between in Android Audio.

The best headphones and earbuds usually come with a solid amount of accessories, from extra ear tip sizes to cases and chargers. Chances are, you'll eventually need additional accessories or replacement parts for your Android audio gear sooner or later. The good news is that if you have access to a 3D printer, you can make everything you need at home.

Originally, I didn't think to use my 3D printer for my headphones and earbuds. I printed a few wall mounts for storage, and that was about it. Then, the headband on my AirPods Max wore out, and it'd be around $300 to get it fixed from Apple. I obviously didn't do that, and instead found a cheap fix using my Bambu Lab A1 printer that cost merely 22 grams of filament.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

That sent me down a rabbit hole — what other things could I print for my massive collection of wireless headphones and earbuds? I found accessories for the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Beats Solo Buds, and more on Bambu Lab's free MakerWorld database.

After a few hours of printing, I had a handful of truly useful companions for my audio gear, and you can make them too.

Android Bot case for Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

By far, the coolest accessory I 3D printed was an Android Bot case for the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. Not everyone uses cases on their earbuds’ included charging case, but it can help add extra protection against drops and scuffs. You’d be surprised how much an earbud case can get roughed up sharing a pocket or bag with your keys. So, this 3D printed protective case had my attention.

What’s more is that this Pixel Buds Pro 2 case is designed to resemble the Android Bot mascot. It has the eyes, the famous Bot head, and the arms. Honestly, this custom case is a must-have accessory for Android fans. It adds a bit of protection and a unique look that you won’t find on many other Pixel Buds Pro 2 cases out there.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

It looks simply awesome, with the "mouth" opening up to reveal the earbuds when the case is open. There are cutouts for the status light, USB-C port, and speaker. I printed this in green translucent PETG filament, but flexible TPU would work better for this kind of thing. I just couldn't resist making a green Android Bot to match the Mint colorway of my Pixel Buds Pro 2.

H/T - @spasbilyarski on MakerWorld

Carabiner loop case for OnePlus Buds Pro 3

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Next up, my OnePlus Buds Pro 3 needed a makeover. I found this minimal TPU case with a lanyard/carabiner loop. This print file offers the perfect mix of utility and design. It essentially gives you a small mounting hole that you can use to clip the Buds Pro 3 case onto your waist, a lanyard, or a bag.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I love this concept, as it should help make sure your earbuds are always nearby when you need them. The TPU strip probably won't provide much drop protection, as it only covers a fraction of the charging case body. Still, if you don't want a bulky case, this is a neat way to attach your OnePlus Buds Pro 3 securely to something else. In my testing, the TPU materials grips the charging case well.

H/T - @im.jackharvest on MakerWorld

Replacement ear tips for Beats Solo Buds

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I'm sure we've all lost an ear tip at one point or another — I know I have. Instead of painstakingly trying to find the exact replacement for your model at an online store, you can print replacements at home in minutes. These ear tips for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a quick print and fit well on a variety of stem-based earbuds. I tried them with the Beats Solo Buds, and they worked great.

I won't lie and say these are the most comfortable ear tips in the world, but they're certainly passable. Using the softest TPU you can find, these slide right onto your earbuds and fit solidly in the ear.

H/T - @newstream on MakerWorld

Wrap case for KZ ZSN Pro X

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Wired earbuds are clutch, even in 2025. They're just difficult to keep tidy. Wrap cases solve that problem, as they give you a way to neatly wrap your wired earbuds securely in place. The KZ ZSN Pro X are my wired earbuds of choice, and someone made a custom wrap case for this model. After printing, this immediately became part of my everyday carry.

If you have a different pair of wired earbuds, there are countless renditions of the classic wrap case on the web that you can find for any pair.

H/T - @B_Cinematic on MakerWorld

Universal headphone and earbud cleaning tool

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Earbuds are notoriously dirty, with dust, earwax, hair, and sweat getting in them over time. Cleaning them can be tricky, and many companies want to sell you specialized tools just for this purpose. Instead of buying them, you can make tools at home with a 3D printer. This earbud cleaning tool only uses one gram of filament and takes eight minutes to print.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

It's essential for cleaning out the nooks and crannies of your earbuds and their charging case. Since its time and filament costs are so little, you can easily toss this tool and print another if it gets too dirty or worn down.

H/T - @fifindr on MakerWorld

Why you might want to 3D print audio accessories

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

3D printing comes with numerous benefits for creating audio-related accessories. For starters, it's often cheaper to make something for your headphones or earbuds at home.

Then, it's worth considering that it can be quicker to make your own accessory than wait for one to arrive in the mail. If you lose or break an ear tip, you can immediately print a replacement so your earbuds are still wearable while you wait for an official solution.

Making something at home also gives you the chance to customize it to your liking. I used the default settings for these publicly available print designs, but you can create your own or remix an existing file. It enables you to make the accessory you want even if it doesn't exist anywhere else.

If you don't have a 3D printer at home, check your local schools and libraries. They might have community 3D printers that anyone can use, and if not, there are online print shops that can make what you need for cheap.