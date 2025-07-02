Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 9: Plenty of reasons to get excited
The Google Pixel 10 could be a turning point for the Pixel brand.
New and improved
The Google Pixel 10 is expected to receive a few major upgrades this year, including a Tensor G5 processor built by TSMC and a telephoto lens for the first time. The base-model Pixel will feel more "Pro" than ever, if leaks and rumors are any indication.
Pros
- Larger battery
- Upgraded Tensor G5 chip fabricated by TSMC
- 5x optical zoom telephoto lens
Cons
- New primary camera sensor could be a downgrade
- Similar design to Pixel 9
- Base model might not get PWM display upgrades
The current contender
The Google Pixel 9 is still the newest base-model Pixel you can get. It's powered by the Tensor G4 chip, has a 50MP main camera, and a sleek design. Plus, it's only getting cheaper.
Pros
- Premium-feeling design
- Main camera sensor could beat the upcoming Pixel 10
- Still covered with software support for many more years
Cons
- Tensor G4 chip doesn't keep up with current-gen processors
- Slow charging speeds
- Competing with Pixel 9a in terms of value
The Google Pixel 9 is one of the best smartphones of 2025, and its successor, the Google Pixel 10, probably isn't far off from being officially announced. Currently, rumors and leaks point to the Pixel 10 keeping a few things from the Pixel 9 while adding major upgrades. If you're in the market for a new Android phone, you might be wondering how the upcoming Pixel 10 is expected to compare to the current model.
Based on Google's new release schedule for Pixels, we'll likely see the Pixel 10 sometime in August 2025. That's about a month away, and leaks are intensifying as possible launch dates get closer. Here's everything we know so far about how the Pixel 10 will improve upon the successful Pixel 9.
Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 9: Design and display
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The Google Pixel 10 is expected to retain a similar design to the Pixel 9, perhaps with a larger camera bump and slightly different dimensions. Leaked renders reveal the existence of a pink colorway for the Pixel 10 that's more muted than the Peony option available on the Pixel 9. Otherwise, the Pixel 10 appears to keep the same build as the Pixel 9, with flat aluminum side rails featuring chamfered edges and a glass back.
Exact dimensions for the Pixel 10 aren't available, but the Pixel 9 measures 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5mm and weighs 198 grams. The new model will likely keep similar dimensions, although not identical, which eliminates the chance of cross-generation case compatibility.
While it would be nice to see the Pixel 10 cut some weight to compete with flagships from Apple and Samsung, it's unclear whether Google will go that route. The rumored larger camera bump and telephoto lens could make the phone heavier, not lighter.
A hint that the Pixel 10 will have tweaked dimensions came by way of Thinborne, which listed Pixel 10 cases early. They've already arrived, and indeed, a Pixel 9 won't fit right in a Pixel 10 case.
Alongside the similar material choices, we expect both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 to offer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP68 certification against dust and water ingress. At a minimum, the Pixel 10 display should match the Pixel 9's display specifications. That means you'll get a 6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED with a 2424 x 1080 resolution. We should also see HDR support and a peak brightness rating of at least 2,700 nits.
To differentiate the Pixel 10 display from that of the Pixel 9, Google could make a tweak or two. While the "Pro" models are expected to gain higher PWM capabilities, the base-model Pixel 10 is rumored to miss out on this functionality.
Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 9: Hardware and specs
The Google Pixel 10 is expected to feature the Tensor G5 as its processor, which isn't exactly surprising. Each generation of Pixel phones has received a new Tensor chip since Google made the switch to its own silicon designs. However, the Tensor G5 is reportedly the first chip to be made by TSMC instead of Samsung Foundry, which could be a major leap.
Aside from gaining access to TSMC's advanced fabrication processes, Google may also have the opportunity to include more custom components in the Pixel 10. It will supposedly add a fully-custom image-signal processor (ISP) for the first time, for example. A leaked parts list for the Tensor G5 serves as a preview of what kind of upgrades might arrive on the Pixel 10.
Considering the Tensor G4 is widely considered to be a disappointment compared to the Apple A18 Pro and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, this could be crucial for the Pixel 10 to remain competitive. The Pixel 9 and its Tensor G4 system-on-a-chip excel at AI tasks, but fall short in raw performance.
Category
Google Pixel 10 (rumored/assumed)
Google Pixel 9
OS
Android 16
Android 14, seven software updates (upgradeable to Android 16)
Display
6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED, 2424x1080, HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 2700 nits max
6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED, 2424x1080, HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 2700 nits max
Chipset
Tensor G5
Google Tensor G4, Titan M2, 4nm
RAM
12GB
12GB
Storage
128GB/256GB
128GB/256GB
Rear camera 1
48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0-inch, 0.8µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
50MP f/1.68 1/1.31-inch module, 82-degree FoV, OIS
Rear camera 2
10.8 MP, f/3.1, 112mm (telephoto), 1/3.2-inch, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom
48MP f/1.7 1/2.55-inch module, wide-angle, 123-degree FoV
Rear camera 3
12MP ultrawide
N/A
Front camera
10.5MP f2.2, autofocus, 95-degree FoV
10.5MP f2.2, autofocus, 95-degree FoV
Ingress protection
IP68 dust and water resistance
IP68 dust and water resistance
Connectivity
Global 5G, Satellite SOS (U.S.), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6 (India), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC
Global 5G, Satellite SOS (U.S.), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6 (India), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC
Security
Optical fingerprint sensor
Optical fingerprint sensor
Audio
USB-C, stereo sound
USB-C, stereo sound
Battery
4,970mAh
4,700mAh battery,
Dimensions
Unknown
152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5mm, 198g
Colors
Pink, other colors unknown
Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony
Otherwise, the Pixel 10 is expected to keep the exact same RAM and storage options as the Pixel 9. In that case, both phones would have 12GB of memory and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Higher capacities would be reserved for the more expensive Pixel 10 models, unless Google decides to make a change.
The Pixel 10 may also feature top-of-the-line connectivity support, including 5G and Wi-Fi 7, just like its predecessor. The Pixel 9 only had Bluetooth 5.3 support, so it'll be interesting to see whether the Pixel 10 sports a newer spec. In terms of biometrics, we expect to see an under-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.
The only other rumored hardware change is a bump to battery capacity, which is said to be 4,970mAh on the Pixel 10. That's up from 4,700mAh on the current Pixel 9.
Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 9: Cameras
Google's base-model Pixel phones haven't offered a telephoto lens for optical zoom in the past, but that might be changing with the Pixel 10. The phone is rumored to add a 10.8MP telephoto camera offering up to 5x optical zoom for the first time. This would reportedly be in addition to a 12MP ultrawide and a primary camera, bringing a triple-camera system to the smartphone.
Rumors suggest that the Pixel 10's primary camera will be a 48 MP f/1.7 sensor, likely similar to or identical to the cameras found on the Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While this could be seen as a downgrade compared to the Pixel 9's 50MP main camera, there could be more to the story. The Pixel 9a's "downgraded" primary camera actually resulted in better photos overall than its predecessor.
The current Pixel 9 features two rear cameras: a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. Both phones will likely have the same 10.5MP front-facing camera.
Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 9: Worth waiting for?
There's no way to know for sure how the unreleased Google Pixel 10 will compare to the Pixel 9 at this stage, but there are so many reasons to get excited. Google's widely-reported switch to TSMC for Tensor G5 chip fabrication could finally help Pixels compete with Apple and Qualcomm-powered mobile processors for the first time. A telephoto lens onboard would give the Pixel 10 a fighting chance against the base-model Samsung Galaxy S25, too.
However, it isn't time to count out the Pixel 9 just yet. Frequently available at a discount, the Pixel 9 could offer an excellent value proposition for buyers. With six-plus years of software support remaining, the phone will be a relevant flagship for many years to come.
Worth the wait
The Google Pixel 10 will undoubtedly be worth the wait based on what we know about the device from rumors and leaks. The new Tensor G5 chip and telephoto lens alone will be major upgrades, and who knows what else Google might have in store.
The value option
The Google Pixel 9 is often found at prices far below its $799 retail figure, and the discounts will only continue when the Pixel 10 releases. As such, it could be a neat way to get a flagship experience on a budget if the Pixel 9a isn't your style.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.