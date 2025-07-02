Google Pixel 10 New and improved The Google Pixel 10 is expected to receive a few major upgrades this year, including a Tensor G5 processor built by TSMC and a telephoto lens for the first time. The base-model Pixel will feel more "Pro" than ever, if leaks and rumors are any indication. Pros Larger battery

The Google Pixel 9 is one of the best smartphones of 2025, and its successor, the Google Pixel 10, probably isn't far off from being officially announced. Currently, rumors and leaks point to the Pixel 10 keeping a few things from the Pixel 9 while adding major upgrades. If you're in the market for a new Android phone, you might be wondering how the upcoming Pixel 10 is expected to compare to the current model.

Based on Google's new release schedule for Pixels, we'll likely see the Pixel 10 sometime in August 2025. That's about a month away, and leaks are intensifying as possible launch dates get closer. Here's everything we know so far about how the Pixel 10 will improve upon the successful Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 9: Design and display

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

The Google Pixel 10 is expected to retain a similar design to the Pixel 9, perhaps with a larger camera bump and slightly different dimensions. Leaked renders reveal the existence of a pink colorway for the Pixel 10 that's more muted than the Peony option available on the Pixel 9. Otherwise, the Pixel 10 appears to keep the same build as the Pixel 9, with flat aluminum side rails featuring chamfered edges and a glass back.

Exact dimensions for the Pixel 10 aren't available, but the Pixel 9 measures 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5mm and weighs 198 grams. The new model will likely keep similar dimensions, although not identical, which eliminates the chance of cross-generation case compatibility.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While it would be nice to see the Pixel 10 cut some weight to compete with flagships from Apple and Samsung, it's unclear whether Google will go that route. The rumored larger camera bump and telephoto lens could make the phone heavier, not lighter.

A hint that the Pixel 10 will have tweaked dimensions came by way of Thinborne, which listed Pixel 10 cases early. They've already arrived, and indeed, a Pixel 9 won't fit right in a Pixel 10 case.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Alongside the similar material choices, we expect both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 to offer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP68 certification against dust and water ingress. At a minimum, the Pixel 10 display should match the Pixel 9's display specifications. That means you'll get a 6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED with a 2424 x 1080 resolution. We should also see HDR support and a peak brightness rating of at least 2,700 nits.

To differentiate the Pixel 10 display from that of the Pixel 9, Google could make a tweak or two. While the "Pro" models are expected to gain higher PWM capabilities, the base-model Pixel 10 is rumored to miss out on this functionality.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 9: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Google Pixel 10 is expected to feature the Tensor G5 as its processor, which isn't exactly surprising. Each generation of Pixel phones has received a new Tensor chip since Google made the switch to its own silicon designs. However, the Tensor G5 is reportedly the first chip to be made by TSMC instead of Samsung Foundry, which could be a major leap.

Aside from gaining access to TSMC's advanced fabrication processes, Google may also have the opportunity to include more custom components in the Pixel 10. It will supposedly add a fully-custom image-signal processor (ISP) for the first time, for example. A leaked parts list for the Tensor G5 serves as a preview of what kind of upgrades might arrive on the Pixel 10.

Considering the Tensor G4 is widely considered to be a disappointment compared to the Apple A18 Pro and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, this could be crucial for the Pixel 10 to remain competitive. The Pixel 9 and its Tensor G4 system-on-a-chip excel at AI tasks, but fall short in raw performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Google Pixel 10 (rumored/assumed) Google Pixel 9 OS Android 16 Android 14, seven software updates (upgradeable to Android 16) Display 6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED, 2424x1080, HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 2700 nits max 6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED, 2424x1080, HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 2700 nits max Chipset Tensor G5 Google Tensor G4, Titan M2, 4nm RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Rear camera 1 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0-inch, 0.8µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS 50MP f/1.68 1/1.31-inch module, 82-degree FoV, OIS Rear camera 2 10.8 MP, f/3.1, 112mm (telephoto), 1/3.2-inch, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom 48MP f/1.7 1/2.55-inch module, wide-angle, 123-degree FoV Rear camera 3 12MP ultrawide N/A Front camera 10.5MP f2.2, autofocus, 95-degree FoV 10.5MP f2.2, autofocus, 95-degree FoV Ingress protection IP68 dust and water resistance IP68 dust and water resistance Connectivity Global 5G, Satellite SOS (U.S.), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6 (India), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Global 5G, Satellite SOS (U.S.), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6 (India), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Security Optical fingerprint sensor Optical fingerprint sensor Audio USB-C, stereo sound USB-C, stereo sound Battery 4,970mAh 4,700mAh battery, Dimensions Unknown 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5mm, 198g Colors Pink, other colors unknown Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony

Otherwise, the Pixel 10 is expected to keep the exact same RAM and storage options as the Pixel 9. In that case, both phones would have 12GB of memory and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Higher capacities would be reserved for the more expensive Pixel 10 models, unless Google decides to make a change.

The Pixel 10 may also feature top-of-the-line connectivity support, including 5G and Wi-Fi 7, just like its predecessor. The Pixel 9 only had Bluetooth 5.3 support, so it'll be interesting to see whether the Pixel 10 sports a newer spec. In terms of biometrics, we expect to see an under-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

The only other rumored hardware change is a bump to battery capacity, which is said to be 4,970mAh on the Pixel 10. That's up from 4,700mAh on the current Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 9: Cameras

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

Google's base-model Pixel phones haven't offered a telephoto lens for optical zoom in the past, but that might be changing with the Pixel 10. The phone is rumored to add a 10.8MP telephoto camera offering up to 5x optical zoom for the first time. This would reportedly be in addition to a 12MP ultrawide and a primary camera, bringing a triple-camera system to the smartphone.

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 10's primary camera will be a 48 MP f/1.7 sensor, likely similar to or identical to the cameras found on the Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While this could be seen as a downgrade compared to the Pixel 9's 50MP main camera, there could be more to the story. The Pixel 9a's "downgraded" primary camera actually resulted in better photos overall than its predecessor.

The current Pixel 9 features two rear cameras: a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. Both phones will likely have the same 10.5MP front-facing camera.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 9: Worth waiting for?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

There's no way to know for sure how the unreleased Google Pixel 10 will compare to the Pixel 9 at this stage, but there are so many reasons to get excited. Google's widely-reported switch to TSMC for Tensor G5 chip fabrication could finally help Pixels compete with Apple and Qualcomm-powered mobile processors for the first time. A telephoto lens onboard would give the Pixel 10 a fighting chance against the base-model Samsung Galaxy S25, too.

However, it isn't time to count out the Pixel 9 just yet. Frequently available at a discount, the Pixel 9 could offer an excellent value proposition for buyers. With six-plus years of software support remaining, the phone will be a relevant flagship for many years to come.