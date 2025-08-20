Is the Google Pixel 10 waterproof? Best answer: You'd be hard-pressed to find a phone nowadays, especially a premium one, that doesn't have some level of water resistance. The Google Pixel 10 is no exception, but it's also no different than most other premium devices in its class, featuring an IP68 water resistance rating. There are phones that boast higher water resistance ratings. But you'll still be able to take this phone out and about without worry if it gets wet, even submerged.

What is the waterproof rating for the Google Pixel 10?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Like most phones in its class, the Google Pixel 10 series has an IP68 water-resistant rating. Some phones, like the OnePlus 13 and Motorola Moto G Power 2025, boast both an IP68 and IP69 rating. The Google Pixel 10 isn’t quite as durable, but it’s in line with most other premium devices.

What does an IP68 rating mean? IP stands for Ingress Protection, a standard set by the International Electrotechnical Commission to indicate a device’s resistance against both dust and water. The first number pertains to resistance against dust, and the second to water.

In the case of the Google Pixel 10, it has a “6” rating against dust and an “8” rating against water. Six means total protection against dust. The phone is completely sealed, preventing small dust particles from getting inside and potentially damaging the device.

The “8” for water resistance means the phone can be submerged in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. So, it can withstand a dunk in a pool, an accidental drop in the toilet (oops!), or even a run in the rain.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Since the Google Pixel 10 does not meet an IP69 rating, you'll want to avoid close-range, high-pressure, and high-temperature sprays during activities like water sports, a hose, or even a dishwasher. You might want to tuck it away if you’re going jet skiing and refrain from popping it into the top rack of your dishwasher before a load (thankfully, that’s not tough to avoid doing).

Even with this level of water resistance (few electronic devices are fully waterproof), it’s important to avoid contact with saltwater. IP ratings are for freshwater sources, while saltwater can corrode components in any electronic device. You should heed caution in heavily chlorinated water, such as a public indoor pool. But a traditional outdoor pool should be fine, provided the chlorine levels are not through the roof.

You should also avoid using the phone in spaces like a hot tub where the temperature can be scalding. Either way, it’s a good idea to rinse the phone off with freshwater and dry it off after any exposure to moisture.

It's also worth noting that water resistance for any device degrades over time. So, be more cautious as the phone gets older. Consider investing in a waterproof case or pouch if you want to ensure the device is sufficiently protected. But for everyday use outdoors in inclement weather, in the pool, heck, even in the bathtub, go wild. This phone can take it.

