Shopping for the best OnePlus 15 cases? You might have to wait a while to get your hands on some of them. OnePlus 15 sales are currently postponed in the U.S. because of pending FCC certifications, that's why none of the first-party cases are available to buy just yet. This is also why there are close to no other third-party cases either.

However, there are still a handful of reliable brands selling cases for the OnePlus 15 right now. Alternatively, you can always window shop today and bookmark this guide for now as you wait for the case of your choice to go on sale.

There are some excellent OnePlus 15 cases available already

The OnePlus 15 is a very slim phone by design. You wouldn't want to mar such a wonderful trait with a bulky phone cover. This is why I highly recommend getting a sleek and lightweight case for your OnePlus 15.

So many of the best OnePlus 15 cases are from OnePlus itself. However, due to the delay in FCC certification, both the phone and its cases have been delayed. This is why it's really hard to find either product in stock in the U.S. right now. This leaves you with two choices: You can either buy something available right now, or wait patiently until the cover of your choice is released.

Of the cases available right now, the Thinborne 600D Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case for OnePlus 15 is the best option for your device. It measures only 0.04 inches wide, is made of robust 600D aramid fiber, has strong magnets, and even comes with a tempered glass screen protector. While Thinborne's sleek offering is pretty expensive, it is an all-in-one solution that you can purchase in North America immediately, making it a great pick.

I also like Nillkin's Super Frosted Shield Pro Magnetic Matte Case because it has a dotted, textured back that is incredibly grippy. The entire case is built well and fits the OnePlus 15 rather snugly. I have used plenty of Nillkin cases before, and they usually last a good while, between two to three years on average.

Play the long game, and you can get any of the wonderful first-party OnePlus 15 cases listed in this guide. However, be sure to get a cheap in-between case as you wait for the official cases to go on sale. Something like the clear case from Foluu only costs about $7, making it an ideal temporary solution.