The Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT is the easiest Pixel 10 screen protector to install by yourself

Anyone who just acquired the Google Pixel 10 must be scrambling to get themselves a screen protector. The problem with buying one online is that once it's delivered, you need to install it by yourself at home. Whether you have done it before or not, this is always a frightening ordeal. One small mistake and you could be stuck with bubbles or dust trapped under the screen protector for months, or maybe even years!

The thought of a bad screen protector installation job might scare you off, but a screen guard is essential to protect your phone from everyday wear and tear. That's why the best screen protectors for any phone are the ones that come with an alignment frame and cleaning kit, just like the Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT series for the Pixel 10. I got myself both the tempered glass screen protector as well as the camera lens protector for my Pixel 10 Pro.

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Pixel 10 Pro: $19.99 at Amazon The Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL is made of a robust tempered glass material that's called AluminaCore glass. It is highly shatter-proof and scratch-resistant. Spigen includes a comprehensive installation kit and a cleaning kit in this two-pack.

Spigen Optik EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Pixel 10 Pro: $15.99 at Amazon Much like the Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector, the Spigen Optik EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector two-pack is also available for all three Pixel 10 devices. It is also made of the same durable AluminaCore glass and comes with all the same installation and cleaning goodies in the box.

The Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT is for the Pixel 10's front screen, while the Spigen Optik EZ Fit is for the camera lens. Both kits include two pieces of highly durable AluminaCore glass screen and camera lens protectors. It is, in fact, much stronger than tempered glass, offering better durability and impact absorption.

While there are much cheaper Pixel 10 screen protectors out there, I chose to opt for this screen protector from Spigen for my Pixel 10 Pro because it's worth the money. I don't think anyone would mind spending an extra $5 to $10 for better quality and convenience.

The fastest and cleanest installation I have ever achieved at home

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Previously, I used to go to smartphone accessory shops and pay for the screen protector installation service. It's very affordable in Asia, and you're guaranteed to get a neat, bubble-free application.

Over the years, I have started to try to apply screen protectors myself because I go through a lot of phones. And I never use any phone without a screen protector, even if it's only a temporary review or test that'll last a month or two. After all, you never know when an accident will happen.

Spigen is one of the few name brands that offer reasonably priced screen protector kits. Naturally, as soon as I got my Pixel 10 Pro, I got my hands on the full set for my phone. The kit is the most comprehensive one I have seen. It includes a squigee, dusters, a microfiber cloth, an alignment tray, sticky dust removers, and even a placement mat to hold your phone in place.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Since there are two screen protectors included in the kit. Each piece of glass comes with its own installation tray. There are also multiple cleaning tools to cover the second application as well.

The installation process is so simple, even a child could do it. All you have to do is place the Pixel 10 on the mat, clean it up with all the tools provided, and then put the alignment frame on top. It's built to go on top of the phone in a manner that perfectly aligns the screen guard every single time.

After that, all you have to do is press in the direction that the sticker says so, wait a few seconds, and then pull the tab. That's it! If there are any bubbles, simply use the squeegee to push them out. It's stupidly easy to achieve a beautiful installation with the Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT screen protector kit on your Pixel 10.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

I was over the moon to see that the Spigen Optik EZ Fit camera lens protector kit is almost as thorough. The only thing it's missing is the placement mat. But if you get the screen protector as well, like I did, you can simply reuse that mat for the camera lens protector installation.

There are two sets of everything in the box: a cleaning kit, a squeegee, and two lens protectors with two frames. Just like the screen protector, you tidy up the Pixel 10's camera bar using the provided tools until it's sparkling clean before applying the frame. After that, simply press the lens into place and pull the tab. Voila! Perfection achieved within minutes.

For just $19.99 for the Pixel 10 screen protector and $15.99 for the camera bar protector, Spigen delivers phenomenal value. The glass imitates the feel and touch response of the Pixel 10's own display, so you don't even feel like you have a screen guard on. It's definitely the best Pixel 10 screen protector kit to get.