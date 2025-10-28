Is BURGA the new CASETiFY? These Pixel 10 accessories make it seem so, and if you're looking for a stylish phone case, this is one of the first places you should look

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Loud patterns and bright colors are characteristics most commonly associated with CASETiFY, but a Lithuanian brand called BURGA has quietly embraced a similar aesthetic. If you're a lover of the Gen Z maximalist trend, mixing Y2K designs with modernity in your phone cases, power banks, grips, and other accessories, you now have an alternative to CASETiFY.

Looking at the types of cases that both brands offer, I couldn't help but wonder if BURGA is the new CASETiFY. But after trying out many of BURGA's accessories and comparing what both brands have to offer, I can confidently say that they aren't clones.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Maximalism is in, minimalism is out

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Each brand has unique offerings, even if the style is similar, making them competitors. And if there's one thing I know about competition, it's that the people who benefit from it are us, the consumers.

So if you like the style of CASETiFY's portfolio and want matching cases, phone grips, watch bands, and power banks, but can't find a pattern you like, you can always try BURGA instead. Both are highly creative and whimsical, and have similar pricing and quality.

While CASETiFY strictly caters to Apple, Google, and Samsung devices, BURGA includes OnePlus, Motorola, Huawei, and Xiaomi in addition to Apple, Google, and Samsung phones.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

I went hands-on with a couple of BURGA's Google Pixel 10 accessories, including the Google Pixel 10 Pro Case, Magnetic Ring Holder, Magnetic Power Bank, and StickPad.

The phone case, power bank, and magnetic ring holder all come in the same designs, so you can match everything. BURGA even has matching tumblers, AirPod cases, and things like yoga mats, which is wild. Clearly, they take matching seriously, and I'm all for it.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Case has dual-layered protection, raised bezels, and a glossy finish. What's really cool is you can either use both layers or just snap on the first layer for a thinner, lighter fit. Of course, the shock-absorbing is better with both layers on. I only wish these cases were MagSafe- or Qi2-compatible.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The Magnetic Ring Holder and 5,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank both snap onto the Pixel 10 thanks to Pixelsnap on the latest Google phones. With the case on, however, you'll need to buy an adapter ring separately and stick it onto the rear for compatibility.

I ended up using the spinning ring and power bank with my Pixelsnap-compatible Mous Super Thin Case instead, as I wasn't keen on dirtying the cool Lemon Tart pattern that BURGA sent me. The ring holder is quite nice; it spins a full 360 degrees and has a flat bit so it can be used as a stand in landscape orientation. Unlike the base of the ring holder, the ring itself isn't metal, so I am not sure about longevity. This does make it very light, however.

The Magnetic Power Bank works as it should, snapping on magnetically and wirelessly charging the Pixel 10. It has LED lights to indicate the battery level. You can choose from 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh, and 15,000mAh options, as well as several color patterns and customizations, when buying the power bank. Pricing starts at $99, whereas CASETiFY's 5,000mAh power banks start at $70.

Some accessories get sticky...in the best sense

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The BURGA StickPad drew me in, piquing my curiosity the most. CASETiFY has several similar options with sticky suction cups at the back, such as the Snappy Snap & Grip Stick Grip Stand or the Stick-It Case, but they're all MagSafe accessories or built into phone cases.

It's a different story with the StickPad, however. This thing works with any phone as long as you have a smooth surface that is conducive to suction. Any BURGA case works really well with the StickPad. There are suction cups on the front and the back of the pad, rather than a magnetic ring on one side.

And if you noticed how dusty the BURGA StickPad was in the pictures, here's a fun fact: it's washable!

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

So if you feel like your StickPad has gotten dusty and the suction isn't working as well as it should, you can just wash it with water.

The StickPad is such a fun concept, and at $19.95, it's also super affordable. You don't need to carry a tripod around or try to find a good place to set your phone down for shooting pictures or videos in public. Just slap the suction cups onto something smooth, like a pole, a door, a whiteboard, or even a smooth wall.

Since the StickPad just uses suction cups on both sides, any of your friends can borrow it regardless of MagSafe or Qi2 compatibility. It's great for impromptu photos or videos when you're out and about. Capturing group photos and recording fit checks was so much easier with this in my purse!

My final thoughts on BURGA

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

BURGA is exceedingly stypish across the board, but the pricing on a lot of its products matches or even surpasses CASETiFY. Undoubtedly, the quality is great, and the designs are unusual. There's a wide variety of styles and patterns, even though there aren't any brand collabs like the ones CASETiFY frequently does.

Clearly, BURGA's offerings are more lifestyle-focused, with products like sunglasses, tumblers, and yoga mats, as well as phone/tablet accessories such as cases, grips, holders, power banks, wireless chargers, watch bands, earbud cases, and screen protectors.

CASETiFY, on the other hand, is entirely focused on tech, offering all the phone accessories that BURGA offers and more, but not lifestyle items like tumblers. It also has a much wider range of designs and textures to choose from.

It's nice to see more and more phone accessory brands come up with fun options instead of the usual boring clear cases or monochrome options. I hope that this encourages others in the accessory space to do the same, but hopefully at a lower price point.