I compared the best universal Bluetooth trackers on the market from Chipolo and Pebblebee to see how they compare to the industry standard. The result may surprise you

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Until 2024, Bluetooth trackers were only compatible with either Google's or Apple's Find My Device network. However, a new range of universal trackers is now widely available, allowing users to pair them with both Android and iOS devices. Tile, Chipolo, and Pebblebee are at the forefront of this innovation. While Tile by Life360 is more widely known, you may or may not be as familiar with the latter names.

I'm here to tell you that both Chipolo and Pebblebee have amazing trackers. Today, I'll be focusing on universal trackers that are rechargeable and how they perform compared to Tile by Life360 trackers, which set the industry standard.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Trackers that can hang on keychains

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Bluetooth trackers come in a few form factors. The most popular shape is a circular chip, featuring a hole or loop that allows for attachment to a key ring. Since they're so small and lightweight, you can even attach them to pet collars, though most brands don't advertise them as such for legal reasons.

Chipolo's keychain attachment is called the LOOP, whereas Pebblebee's take on it is called the Clip. They compete directly with the Tile by Life360 Pro (2024). I use all of these brands regularly and can say that their loudness levels are more or less the same, which is why I did not mention volume levels in my comparison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Chipolo LOOP (2025) Pebblebee Clip Universal (2024) Tile by Life360 Pro (2024) Range 400ft / 120m 500ft / 150m 500ft / 150m Water and dust resistance IP65 IPX6 IP68 Battery 6 months, rechargeable via USB-C 1 year, rechargeable via USB-C 1 year, replaceable CR2032 cell Dimensions 40 x 57 x 8 mm 45 x 38 x 8.50 mm 59 x 34 x 7.7 mm Price $39 $34.99 $34.99

The Chipolo LOOP has a superior IP rating compared to the Pebblebee Clip Universal, but it's also more expensive. Other than that, Pebblebee has the upper hand in this arena. Both charge via USB-C, but Chipolo lasts for six months on a single charge, whereas Pebblebee delivers twice as much — a whole year. Pebblebee also has a better Bluetooth range, 500 feet, as opposed to Chipolo's 400-foot range.

Meanwhile, the Tile by Life360 Pro (2024) costs the same as Pebblebee's Clip and has the same range, but it has a far more heavy-duty IP68 water and dust-proof rating. Although the Tile Pro lasts for a year too, it doesn't recharge. Instead, you need to replace the CR2032 battery when it dies.

Sleek trackers for your wallet

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The second most commonly preferred type of Bluetooth tracker is a wallet tracker. These are shaped like credit cards and can be just as slim, depending on which brand you buy from.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chipolo's CARD stands out because not only is it rechargeable, but it features magnetic Qi wireless charging (not Qi2, just plain old Qi). I interviewed the company's co-founder and CDO about this clever contraption in detail, which you can read here if you're interested.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Chipolo CARD (2025) Pebblebee Card Universal (2024) Tile by Life360 Slim (2024) Range 400ft / 120m 500ft / 150m 350ft / 100m Water and dust resistance IP65 IPX6 IP68 Battery 6 months, rechargeable via Qi wireless charging 1.5 years, rechargeable via proprietary magnetic USB-C cable 3 years, non-replaceable Dimensions 85.2 x 53.6 x 2.5 mm 96 x 106 x 14 mm 85.4 x 53.9 x 2.5 mm Price $39 $34.99 $29.98

It's so disappointing to see that Tile couldn't figure out a way to make its card-shaped tracker rechargeable. It'll need to be disposed of after three years, meaning you'll end up buying another one and spending far more money in the long run.

Pebblebee's Card is rechargeable, but you need to use a special magnetic charging cable with a Type-C port on one end. If you lose the cable, you're done for.

Meanwhile, Chipolo's pricier CARD recharges via any Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe wireless charger. It's awesome because it's so versatile and not proprietary, so you don't have to worry about losing the cable. Despite this, it's just as thin as the Tile Slim!

Google Fast Pair makes setting up instantaneous

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Setting up the universal trackers from Chipolo and Pebblebee is incredibly quick and easy, thanks to Google Fast Pair and Find Hub. Before you have time to process what's happening, everything sets up. You don't even need the dedicated brands' apps on your phone. Both Chipolo and Pebblebee's universal trackers are added to the Google Find Hub, and you can manage them from there.

All three brands' trackers can be used as is without purchasing a monthly subscription; however, you may not be able to make the most of them at times. Life360 offers a free membership tier, but to enjoy the best features of your Tile tracker, such as live location sharing, you must be on a paid plan for $14.99/month or $24.99/month. Chipolo has no premium plans, but Pebblebee has an Alert Live subscription that costs just $2.99/month or $24.99/year for live GPS location updates and alerts.

If you're willing to pay a premium for more than just Bluetooth tracking, Pebblebee's plan is worth the splurge.

Which Bluetooth tracker should you opt for?

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

When buying a Bluetooth tracker intended for use on a keychain, I'd say it depends on where you live. If you're in a tropical region subject to constant rainfall, it's probably best to opt for something with robust waterproofing. This would give Tile by Life360 the edge over the rest, but the Tile Pro's replaceable cell is cumbersome.

I recommend getting the Pebblebee Clip Universal instead. It's the whole package for the cheapest price among the three. You get IPX6 water resistance, a USB-C cable for charging, and a year-long battery life. I myself use the Clip on my car key fob. Pebblebee includes a sturdy key ring, which is a nice bonus.

When it comes to wallet trackers, the Chipolo CARD is the reigning champion. Tile's entry doesn't even recharge; you'll have to toss it after three years, creating e-waste. Meanwhile, the Chipolo CARD recharges wirelessly, so you don't have to worry about having your proprietary cable around like the Pebblebee Card requires. For about $4 more, you get magnetic Qi wireless charging and a vastly superior IP rating, so it's the one you should pick.

Chipolo CARD (2025) Check Amazon Recharge it wirelessly The Chipolo CARD has a 400ft Bluetooth range, uses magnetic Qi wireless charging, and features a robust IP65 rating. It's a slim card-shaped tracker that fits in wallets and narrow spaces easily. Pebblebee Clip Universal $22.99 at Amazon $34.99 at Best Buy Hang it anywhere The Pebblebee Clip Universal comes with a charging cable and a nice metal key ring. It only has an IPX6 waterproof rating, so you need to be careful with dust. However, its size, loudness, and range are spectacular.

FAQ

What makes Bluetooth trackers from Chipolo and Pebblebee "universal"? They are "universal" because they are compatible with both Google's Find My Device network (for Android) and Apple's Find My network (for iOS), allowing users to track their items regardless of which mobile operating system they use.

Do the Chipolo and Pebblebee trackers use replaceable or rechargeable batteries? Unlike some competitors, both Chipolo and Pebblebee offer rechargeable trackers. The clip-style trackers (Chipolo LOOP and Pebblebee Clip) charge via USB-C, while the Chipolo CARD uses magnetic Qi wireless charging, and the Pebblebee Card requires a proprietary magnetic USB-C cable.

Which card-style tracker is better for wallet use: the Chipolo CARD or the Pebblebee Card? The Chipolo CARD is generally considered the superior option for wallets. It's significantly thinner (2.5 mm) compared to the Pebblebee Card (14 mm) and offers the versatility of magnetic Qi wireless charging, meaning you don't have to worry about losing a proprietary cable.