The only wallet I rely on thanks to Find My and RFID just hit its lowest Black Friday price

If you want a wallet you can't possibly lose, this Black Friday deal on the ESR Geo Wallet is the one to grab.

ESR Geo Wallet with Find My built-in on a white sofa
(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

No one likes their stuff stolen, but thanks to brands like Apple and Google, keeping track of our belongings has become much easier with Bluetooth item trackers. Personally, I use AirTags (and a Find Hub-compatible Moto Tag) with my luggage whenever I travel, and I keep one in my backpack, my car, and my wallet.

It makes it easier to keep track of devices that don't support built-in tracking and gives me peace of mind. However, for something like a wallet that holds all my cards, ID, and cash, having an item tracker is even more important.

ESR Geo Wallet with Find My and RFID Blocking
