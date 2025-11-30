The only wallet I rely on thanks to Find My and RFID just hit its lowest Black Friday price

No one likes their stuff stolen, but thanks to brands like Apple and Google, keeping track of our belongings has become much easier with Bluetooth item trackers. Personally, I use AirTags (and a Find Hub-compatible Moto Tag) with my luggage whenever I travel, and I keep one in my backpack, my car, and my wallet.

It makes it easier to keep track of devices that don't support built-in tracking and gives me peace of mind. However, for something like a wallet that holds all my cards, ID, and cash, having an item tracker is even more important.

While a card-style tracker has been my go-to solution, I recently switched to a wallet from ESR that comes with Find My built in. So even if someone steals my wallet and throws out a card tracker, they can't remove the tracking hardware. And this Black Friday, it is down to its lowest price.

ESR's Geo Wallet with Find My built in has been my daily wallet for the past three months, and the company has made it more affordable this holiday season with a great discount. Right now, you can grab the ESR Geo Wallet on Amazon at 34% off, dropping the price from $50 to just $33.