If I weren't a smartwatch hoarder, I'd buy these Black Friday deals

Wearables Weekly Previously called "Wear OS Weekly," this weekly column focuses on the world of wearables, from smartwatches and fitness watches to other wearable tech, focusing on the newest, most exciting developments.

When you cover Black Friday wearable deals, people expect you to recommend smartwatches, rings, earbuds, and XR deals that you'd buy for yourself. That's a bit difficult when you're swimming in brand-new devices to review (and living off a writer's salary in California).

Since I'm usually juggling a half-dozen reviews at once — I'm currently reviewing Garmin, COROS, Polar, Suunto, and Amazfit devices — the last thing on my mind is buying more devices! Some companies have me mail tech back; others don't. It'd be unethical to sell tech I was given for review, so I'm left with piles of devices that I break out whenever I need to test new features.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Let's assume a robber snuck in and carried out ten years' worth of hoarded tech devices. My fiancée would probably be thrilled by the extra closet space, but I'd have to adjust. I chose this Wearables Editor job because I genuinely enjoy using smartwatches, smart rings, and other wearable tech.

So, which Black Friday tech deals would I buy to replace my current tech and stay healthy, fit, and motivated? I answer that question below, balancing the best devices with prices that "normal" people would be willing to spend.

1. The tough smartwatch decision

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Right now, I juggle between a half-dozen Garmin watches, Pixel Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and too many other running watches to list here. Having to pick one smartwatch is tough!

I've already written up some of the best BF smartwatch deals still available, like $129 for a Galaxy Watch 7 or up to $100 off the Pixel Watch 4. But despite writing for an Android site, my first priority is fitness: I just finished a marathon, and to keep getting faster and improve my VO2 Max, I depend on my Garmin training load focus widget to tell me if I'm balancing slow jogs, fast runs, and hard sprints well.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Eventually, I think the Pixel Watch 4's Fitbit Personal Health Coach beta could offer some well-rounded insights and help me get fitter while incorporating more cross-training and strength work. But with life as busy as it is, hitting 10,000 steps a day and running when I can are good enough goals for me.

So I'd choose between the many Black Friday Garmin watch deals, and as tempted as I'd be to get a new Venu X1 for premium comfort or Forerunner 965 for epic battery and maps, I'd go with the Garmin Forerunner 265 for $299 ($150 off). Newer Garmins that cost twice as much would give me more smarts and newer sensors, but it was the last generation of Garmin watches that helped me become a better athlete and lose weight, and $300 feels like the threshold that my budget can withstand.

2. Buying an audio workout companion

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

To quote my favorite webcomic, "If I stop consuming media for more than five minutes I will die." Whether I'm running, walking, or hiking, I need audio motivation to fill the hours, so I'm not bored into giving up early; the trick is finding wireless earbuds that keep me in the zone, but leave my ears open so I'm safe and aware.

I've been testing a lot of smart glasses recently, and came away impressed when I reviewed the latest Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses. I'd be very tempted by this $65-off Ray-Ban Meta Black Friday deal, since I'd get both open-ear audio and eye protection for my workouts. Only the first-generation glasses are on sale, but even though they're downgraded for battery life and video quality, they otherwise match for photo and audio quality, and Meta hasn't stopped updating its gen-1 glasses with new features.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

That said, my first purchase would be either the Shokz OpenFit 2 or OpenFit 2+, the best workout earbuds I've ever tested. They hang lightly but securely on my ears, directing dual high and low drivers directly into my ear canals while leaving them unimpeded, which helps both for situational awareness and preventing impacted earwax.

I certainly love the "Plus" models for their rich Dolby Atmos mode, but I can pass that up for the cheaper OpenFit 2 earbuds, which still deliver fantastically rich audio, useful button shortcuts, and strong battery life.