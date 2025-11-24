I'm broke but here's what I need to buy on Black Friday

(Image credit: Future) So many tech products! It can help if you take a breath, a step back, and think about what you really need. We're here to help you do just that!

There are plenty of tech products out there. Some are great buys offering excellent value, but others aren't. Most fall somewhere in the middle.

Unless you have the means to buy one of everything, you have to decide if something is the right fit for you. That can be hard; the companies making them will tell you that you need one to make your life complete, people who got a lemon or just didn't like it will say the product is garbage, and reviewers simply can't cover everything.

Often, it's good to take a step back and see what's inside that pretty package. Was it worth what you paid for it? Will you get enough use from it to justify the purchase? Or maybe you should hold off and see what's coming next.

We can't make those decisions for you, but we can tell you what we think and maybe where you should start your decision-making process.

Black Friday sales are already here, and anything you can think of is on sale. Here are a few things I have to buy even though I'm flat broke.

Cancer is a bitch. It's no longer the death sentence it once was, but the treatment makes you feel like walking garbage, and it will find a way to suck every penny from every account you have. It left me broke, and I mean broke. But life does go on, and that means I'll figure it all out; at least I'm still here to complain about money.

Thankfully, big sales like Black Friday mean I can pick up the things I need and save a nice chunk of money doing it. Whether you have a lot or a little, you will save money buying what you need.

Thankfully, my phone is still going to last me another year. I'm hoping to be able to pick up a Fairphone 6 once the green model shows up on sale somewhere, but in the meantime, my two-year-old Motorola Razr still keeps on ticking. Best phone I've ever bought.

I'm not going to go deep into the household essentials I pick up every Black Friday, but it is a great time to save a ton of money on everything from trash bags to laundry soap. If you have the space and plan to use it, buying in bulk this week is an excellent idea, and I'm speaking from years of experience.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

That being said, there are a couple of more interesting things I'll be snagging, too. These are tech products that I need (and want) and I've waited for the right time to buy. That's now.

I needed to buy a smartwatch with fall detection for a while, but just couldn't swing it. Thanks to this great deal on a Pixel Watch 3, I can now. I'm actually glad I was broke enough to have to wait!

I still think anyone with mobility issues would love the Garmin Venu. It's built differently, and while it's not a Wear OS watch with all the apps and bells and whistles, it's good at tracking fitness for anyone using a walker or wheelchair.

It doesn't have fall detection, though, and on the advice of my doctor (and wife, and daughter, and everyone with a lick of sense who knows me), I need a way to call for help if I eventually fall down the stairs and crack my head open. I need this, and seeing it this cheap is perfect timing. I can use the $100 I'll be saving to pay towards the credit cards.