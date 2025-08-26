What you need to know

Google could be working on an all-new and improved Nest lineup with four new devices: an outdoor and indoor cam, a doorbell, and a smart speaker.

The indoor cam is expected to get a boost with 2K resolution, 6x zoom, and will show up in three colors.

The Nest outdoor cam is expected to come with the same features as the indoor one, and will allegedly be Gemini-powered.

The new Nest Doorbell will see a similar boost as the cameras, and could show up with a new feature called "Daily Summaries."

An extensive leak has revealed that Google could finally be upgrading its Nest lineup in the near future. This has been long overdue, considering the tech giant launched its second-gen products back in 2021.

According to Android Headlines, Google is expected to launch four new Nest products, which include an Indoor and Outdoor Nest cam, a Nest Doorbell, and a smart home speaker that was subtly shown off at this year's Made by Google event. Each of these devices is said to come with significant upgrades compared to its predecessors.

(Image credit: Android Healines)

To start, all of them are expected to be powered by Gemini. Breaking things down, the 3rd-gen indoor Nest camera will allegedly show up 2K HDR camera, a major bump from its 1080p and with a 6x digital zoom. The publication notes that the indoor cam will allow users to "Zoom and Crop" and also focus on a specific zone, for instance, your baby's crib or play area, or your pet's bed. The indoor cam will allow you to record events for up to an hour, even when disconnected from Wifi.

Additionally, "Google is keeping all of the usual features that Nest owners know and love already, like Activity Zones, Garage Door Alerts, Familiar Face Alerts, and now there’s intelligent alerts," the website adds.

The renders of the indoor cam show that it is wired and is expected to come in three colors: Snow, Berry, and Hazel.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Instead of launching a third-gen wireless outdoor cam, Google is reportedly working on a second-gen wired camera. It could show up with features similar to the Nest indoor cam, meaning 2K HDR, 6x Zoom, as well as focus areas, Zoom, and Crop features will show up on this one as well. As for colors, the leak claims that we'll see two colorways: Snow and Hazel.

Furthermore, the new third-gen Nest doorbell will also have all the above features as the new Nest cams; however, it could get a new feature called "Daily summaries," which is expected to give you a recap of all your recorded events, like a quick wrap of your day, with the help of Gemini.

(Image credit: Google)

Lastly, the mystery speaker that we spotted during the Pixel 10 launch will also show up in four colors, looking like a bulkier version of the Nest Mini, which will also be pumped with Gemini. And it is supposedly being called the "Google Home Speaker."

While earlier leaks have talked about the design and security features of this smart speaker, this leak talks about its audio. Rumor has it that it will get a "360-degree sound and has balanced audio, so it’s going to sound very good, despite its small size. Additionally, you can pair it with a Google TV Streamer," the publication added.

That said, Google might be allegedly renaming its paid Nest subscription to "Google Home Premium" and a second plan called "Google Home Premium Advanced," but details about the pricing still remain unknown.