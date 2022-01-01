Best security cameras with local storage 2022

As our connected lifestyles and smart homes continue to merge, we find new ways to secure our houses and belongings, like choosing from among the best security cameras with local storage. In light of recent data breaches and privacy scandals, many are looking for options that feature on-device storage solutions (a.k.a. don't use the cloud), so we've put together a list of some of the best options for your reference. My favorite out of the bunch is the eufy Cam 2. It has all of the features I want, with none of the added expenses (subscriptions).

Best overall security camera with local storage: eufy Cam 2

Source: Eufy (Image credit: Source: Eufy)

eufyCam 2 Security Camera System No nickel and diming here Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at The Home Depot View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + No monthly subscriptions + 16GB of on-device EMMC storage built-in + Works indoors and outdoors + Year-long battery life + Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Storage capacity could be better - A bit on the pricey side - Field of view isn't the best

Eufy makes a line of quality smart home products like this Indoor/Outdoor camera, but one of the things we like best about its products is the one-time fee model they espouse. You don't have to purchase an ongoing cloud storage subscription to access or store your videos, and this device even comes with 16GB EMMC digital storage, which is enough to store up to a year's worth of recordings. Eufy also promises that USB storage expansion will be coming soon to the product line. While all files are stored locally, you can use smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant to connect the camera to the rest of your smart home system. Unlike some other cameras on this list, you can view your recordings through the app safely and securely.

This particular bundle comes with two cameras and a base station. The camera films in 1080p with night vision and has an IP67 weatherproof rating, protecting it from most weather events. The camera's 140-degree field of view isn't the best on this list, but it's still comprehensive. Best of all? A single charge will last up to a full year, so there is no fiddling about charging the batteries every few months.

Best value indoor security camera with local storage: Wyze v3 Cam

Source: Wyze (Image credit: Source: Wyze)

Wyze v3 Cam Versatile value camera Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Chewy View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Color and black & white night vision + IP65 weather resistance + Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant + Superb value + HIgher storage than the top pick Reasons to avoid - Recent data leaks are concerning - Expandable storage limited to 32GB - Doesn't work on 5GHz networks

This little device from Wyze is a true utility camera. Not only can you record and live stream in full 1080p HD (including night vision), but you can use Alexa or Google Assistant to control the camera from wherever you are. Perhaps most impressive of all improved clarity of the video, even in dark environments, not to mention the inclusion of color night vision. Oh, this camera is also rated for IP65 weather and dust resistance should you want to take a peek outdoors as well.

All of your controls are available directly in the Wyze app, making you feel like a security guard at a high-end Las Vegas casino. That's right; you can keep tabs on your cat all directly from your phone!

Yes, Wyze has come under fire due to a major data leak, but if you opt-out of its cloud service in favor of the onboard storage option (of up to 32GB), then you should have no worries. Unfortunately, this device is not compatible with 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, but it should still record and stream adequately for most needs.

Largest overall capacity security camera with local storage: Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera

Source: Arlo (Image credit: Source: Arlo)

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Wireless wonder Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Can store up to 2TB via the hub + Color night vision + Record in up to 4K HDR + Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - One of the more expensive systems - Can't view local storage through the app

The Arlo Ultra 2 might be one of the more expensive security camera systems available, but it comes packed with many great features. For starters, the base-level configuration comes with two cameras and a base station that enables the Arlo cameras to communicate with each other wirelessly. You can back up your data locally on a microSD card via a USB drive connected to the base station.

The downside to all of that local storage is that you can't view recordings through the otherwise good Arlo app; instead, you'll have to connect it to your computer. If you want to view recordings in the app, you'll have to subscribe to Arlo's cloud storage plan.

Not only can you view and record in 4K HDR, but you can even view and record in color during the day or night. The cameras also feature an integrated spotlight and sport a 180-degree field of view.

Setup also could not be easier. There are no wires to mess with, and the cameras attach magnetically to their mounts. You also recharge the battery with a magnetic cable (similar to some smartwatches), and each charge lasts up to six months. Most impressive of all the Arlo Ultra 2's features is that you can store up to a whopping 2TB of footage through the external hub. That's a lot of squirrel footage to go through!

Biggest microSD capacity security camera with local storage: Blurams Outdoor Pro

Source: Bluerams (Image credit: Source: Bluerams)

Blurams Outdoor Pro Cheap curbside coverage Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 1080p image and night vision + 128GB capacity for local storage + Two-way audio + IP 65 weatherproofing + Great value Reasons to avoid - Power cable is only about 9ft long - No battery-powered option

This brand might not be as well-known as others higher up on this list, but don't take that as a sign of its quality. This affordable security camera comes packed with a ton of great features, including IP65 weatherproofing, ultra-wide 1080p imaging, night vision, two-way audio, and up to 128GB microSD card capacity for a ton of on-device, local storage.

The Blurams Outdoor Pro camera offers a pretty robust experience, with the ability to set up alerts and view live and on-demand video. There's even facial recognition that allows you to set familiar faces within the app to help distinguish those you know from strangers. While you can put up to a 128GB microSD card in the device, Bluerams offers a 30-day trial of their cloud service, should you wish to try out that option before committing to a subscription plan.

The loud motion detection alarm can scare away any intruder, but you can also carry a conversation with visitors thanks to its two-way audio capability.

Most imposing security camera with local storage: Foscam G4 Outdoor Security Camera

Source: Foscam (Image credit: Source: Foscam)

Foscam G4 Outdoor Security Camera This camera means business Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Military-grade appearance + 128GB capacity for local storage + Human detection + Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - No battery-powered option - Doesn't support 5GHz spectrum - A relatively short field of view

Some cameras are innocuous, and some just mean business. This Outdoor Security Camera from Foscam definitely looks the part of a menacing security guard, which might be just the deterrent you're looking for at your home. On the other hand, it has one of the better IP ratings we've seen on a security camera with IP66, and it can see up to 66 feet ahead at night with its night vision and IR lights. On the downside, its 112-degree field of view isn't the best we've come across, and it doesn't have a battery-powered option.

The 4-megapixel camera can record up to 1080p, and it has built-in, two-way audio so that you can communicate with whoever may be on the other side of that lens through Foscam's app. As with all of these providers, Foscam offers cloud storage solutions, but you don't have to take advantage of that if you don't want to. This camera can accept up to a 128GB microSD card so that you can store all of your files locally for added peace of mind. Note that this camera only works on the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi spectrum.

Most futuristic security camera with local storage: EZVIZ Outdoor Security Camera

Source: EZVIZ (Image credit: Source: EZVIZ)

EZVIZ Outdoor Security Camera The future of surveillance Today's Best Deals $80 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Highest storage we've seen for microSD card + Dual-focus lenses + Built-in strobe light + 360-degree viewing Reasons to avoid - No battery-powered option - Installation can be challenging

I love this little camera not just for what it's capable of but also for how it stands out. To me, it looks like something straight out of WALL-E or Voltron, and those looks alone go a long way towards making it "futureproof." This device sits somewhat in the middle of the others in terms of price but has a few features that are not common with the other cameras on this list.

For starters, the camera is on a 360-degree swivel base, so you really can get a full view of your front or backyard. It has a siren and strobe lights (which is a first as far as I've seen) to alert you to the presence of an intruder and scare them away. Like many recent smartphones, its camera also features two different focal lenses for a wide-angle view and a zoomed view! Best of all, you can put in a 256GB microSD card to keep your footage in-house. It also has IP66 weatherproofing and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. If you don't have an Amazon Echo Show or Nest Hub, fret not. All of the camera's excellent features can be accessed via the EZVIZ app, including the ability to zoom in up to eight times.

There is a new, more premium option available with dual-lens color night vision if that's something you're interested in, though you'll pay a premium for it. Alternatively, you can opt for a lower-resolution, 720p version if you're looking to save a bit.

Perhaps the biggest downside to this camera is the way it's powered. It needs to be within three feet of an outlet, or you'll have to configure Power over Ethernet, which may require additional hardware and/or professional installation. So just be prepared to get a little help setting it up.

Best value outdoor security camera with local storage: Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle

Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle A Wyze choice Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + On-device local storage on camera and base station + Free 14-day rolling cloud storage (if you want it) + Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant + IP65 weather-resistance + Wireless with up to 6-month battery life Reasons to avoid - Charges over MicroUSB cable - Requires base station to operate - Not widely available

The Wyze team has had a busy 2020. Not only did they release a fitness band, sprinkler controller, robot vacuum, thermostat, headphones, video doorbell, and other smart home devices, but Wyze launched several interesting cameras like the Wyze Cam Outdoor.

The Wyze Cam Outdoor is one of the best values in outdoor security cameras. It records in 1080p and has night vision capabilities, plus it comes with a base station. It's quick and easy to set up, and you can control it through your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device. The battery lasts half a year on a single charge, and it is IP65 weather-resistant, so you don't need to worry about the elements. I've had mine up in my Austin, TX backyard for over six months now, and it's experienced temperature swings from 20F to 110F, as well as crazy Texas thunderstorms and hailstorms, and it still works great!

An added benefit to the included base is putting a microSD card into it for more local storage. Combined with the slot on the camera, this means you can store up to 64GB on devices. And there's also free 14-day rolling storage through Wyze's cloud service if you want to take advantage of that.

Best Alexa-enabled indoor security camera with local storage: Blink Indoor HD security camera

Source: Amazon (Image credit: Source: Amazon)

Blink Indoor HD security camera Best of both worlds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Ships with Blink Sync Module 2 for local storage + Can set privacy zones + Battery pack makes mounting easy + Battery can last up to two years + Works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa Reasons to avoid - Even though it's not Ring, it's still an Amazon brand - More expensive than other indoor cameras with Alexa integration - Doesn't work with Google Assistant

If you're someone heavily invested in the Amazon smart home ecosystem and its Alexa smart voice assistant and you're looking for the best Ring camera alternatives, the good news is you still have quality choices. Another Amazon security camera brand also works great with Alexa and is not Ring — and that brand is Blink.

Blink was mainly known for its popular Blink XT2 camera, but that device was primarily used for outdoor purposes. Now, Blink introduced a couple of purpose-built indoor cameras, like the Blink Indoor. There's nothing particularly exciting about this camera, but it gets all the basics right. You get a battery-powered wireless device that works for up to two years without having to replace its two AA lithium batteries (which come included). What's more, you can carry on two-way conversations and monitor the feed through your Blink or Alexa apps or on your connected Fire TV or Echo Show devices.

A cloud subscription plan is available, but the real bonus here is that you can store your videos locally thanks to the included Blink Sync Module. Plus, it is super easy and convenient to place or mount just about anywhere inside your home.

Best Alexa-enabled outdoor security camera with local storage: Blink Outdoor HD security camera

Source: Blink (Image credit: Source: Blink)

Blink Outdoor HD security camera Rough and ready Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Ships with Blink Sync Module 2 for local storage + Can set privacy zones + Battery pack makes mounting easy + Battery can last up to two years + Works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa + Weatherproof to withstand the outdoor elements Reasons to avoid - Still an Amazon brand - More expensive than Blink Indoor camera - Doesn't work with Google Assistant

Everything you need to know about the Blink Outdoor camera can be learned from reading about its indoor sibling in the section above. Well, everything except for two crucial details. First, you get all of the advanced camera features, app support, and Alexa integration, as well as the extended battery life and easy installation here that you do with the Indoor Camera.

What sets this device apart is that it's custom-built for outdoor use, where the temperature variations are more extreme and where it has to face the elements, whether it's sunshine, heat, cold, or precipitation. Because this device can withstand the outdoor elements, it is only natural to be priced slightly higher than the Indoor Camera.

Bottom line

While the list of the best wireless security cameras continues to expand, the list of devices that can store video locally seems to be dwindling. The eufy Cam 2 is the best security camera with local storage because the company offers an excellent product for a flat fee, with no hidden costs and no subscriptions required. Assembly is simple, the camera is durable, and the battery lasts forever. Win, win, and win!

If the eufy is a little too pricey for you or doesn't quite meet your needs, then there are several less expensive alternatives with varied feature sets. Whatever device you go with, you'll have peace of mind knowing that your data is safe in your hands.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Jeramy Johnson is proud to help Keep Austin Weird and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. When he's not writing about smart home gadgets and wearables, he's defending his relationship with his smart voice assistants to his family. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.