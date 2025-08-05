AT&T's Flash Sale returns with up to $200 of FREE cash for Fiber Internet users

Another week, another sweet home internet deal from AT&T's Flash Sale. For the next few days, the provider will be offering up to $200 in the form of a prepaid Visa gift card when you sign up for Fiber Internet. Here's how it works.

Sign up and use the code SUMMER50 at checkout to score your first $50 reward card, no strings attached. Join with the 300Mbps plan and you'll receive an additional $50, while the 500Mbps and 1Gig plans will get you $100 and $150, respectively. Sure, there's a bit of fine print involved, but this is a great way to score some free cash if you were planning to upgrade to fiber internet anyway.

Score up to $200 of free cash from AT&T Fiber Internet with this trick

AT&T Fiber Home Internet: Score $50 with code SUMMER50 at checkout, plus up to $150 with eligible plan Sign up for AT&T Fiber Internet and use the code SUMMER50 at checkout and the provider will hook you up with a $50 prepaid Visa card. That's on top of the $150 of potential rewards that you could receive when you sign up for an eligible installment plan. That amounts to up to $200 of free Visa cash for simply switching internet providers!

The potential savings get even more impressive if you're already using one of AT&T's phone plans, as the provider will also give you 20% off your Fiber Internet when you bundle with wireless service. If you don't use AT&T wireless or internet just yet, you can also join today and receive six months of free service as a friendly welcome, and that's on top of the aforementioned gift cards. Fiber Internet can get pretty pricey, so every penny counts.

No matter which plan you choose, AT&T Fiber Internet provides exceptional, lightning-fast speeds that are ideal for online gaming or large downloads, even when dealing with a multi-device household. Trying to support two Chromebooks while streaming your favorite show on an Android tablet? It's no problem with AT&T Fiber, even when you use the lowest 300Mbps plan. With connections that start at $55/month for 300Mbps, however, the internet isn't exactly cheap, but deals like this should soften the blow.