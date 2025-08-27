What you need to know

Chipolo launches new Card and Loop trackers with rechargeable batteries to cut the hassle.

Loop has a circular looped design, while Card is credit card-shaped for wallet storage.

Each tracker lasts up to 6 months per charge and has a 120m Bluetooth range.

With Google's new Find Hub, item trackers are gaining more attention lately, and Chipolo seems to be building on the momentum. The company has announced the new Chipolo Card and Chipolo Loop, aiming to solve one of the big problems with item trackers.

While devices like the new Moto Tag and Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ bring an Apple AirTag-like experience to Android with UWB support, one of the main issues with such devices is that they come with a replaceable battery, which, while convenient for some, is still a hassle for others. Chipolo's new trackers aim to solve this with rechargeable batteries.

Chipolo Loop features a modern circular design with a built-in loop, making it easy to attach to keys or bags, while the Card offers a credit card-like design for wallets. Both Loop and Card offer IP67 water and dust protection, and Chipolo says both trackers are "adventure-proof."

Chipolo Card supports Qi wireless charging, while Loop uses a USB-C port

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Chipolo) (Image credit: Chipolo)

Chipolo Loop is available in six colors: navy, mint, honey, coral, charcoal, and chalk, while the Card only comes in charcoal. The company also claims both Loop and Card are made of "at least" 50% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Chipolo Loop offers a USB-C port on the bottom, while Chipolo Card supports Qi wireless charging. While the company hasn't explicitly claimed the tracker has a magnetic ring, it does say the Card automatically aligns to the center of the charger. In terms of battery life, the company claims both Loop and Card provide up to 6 months of battery life per charge.

Both Loop and Card have a Bluetooth range of up to 120m and improved loud sounds for easier tracking. They're compatible with both Android and iOS, working with Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub so you can track essentials directly from the pre-installed app. You can also pair them with the Chipolo companion app for some extra features like Call Your Phone, out-of-range alerts, and adjustable volume.

Both Chipolo Card and Loop are priced at €45/$39/£39 and are available for pre-order starting today from Chipolo's website and Amazon. They'll also be available at T-Mobile stores and other retailers starting late September 2025.