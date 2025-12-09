What you need to know

Rumors claim that Motorola is working on a sequel to its first Bluetooth tracker, potentially dubbed the "Moto Tag 2."

This second edition Tag may sport a better physical button for tracking devices, as well as more accurate tracking when connected to your phone.

The original Moto Tag offers a battery with a year's worth of energy in a small form-factor.

Bluetooth trackers can be quite the savior, especially when traveling, and it looks like Motorola is working on its second generation.

A recent string of leaks by Android Headlines suggests that Motorola is working on a "Moto Tag 2," which could be released sometime next year. The post alleges some details about the tracker's upgrades, stating the Moto Tag 2 could boast a stronger, longer-lasting battery than its first iteration. Moreover, the company could equip the next tracker with increased location precision, alongside "better button tactility."

Ultrawide band connectivity (UWB), IP67 dust and water protection are rumored for the next tracker. The publication reportedly obtained the alleged promotional material for the Moto Tag 2, showing off its updated design.

Per the image, the Moto Tag 2 is seemingly preparing to arrive in two colors: a peach option and an almost cream-colored version, too. Additionally, the rendering suggests the main body of the tracker could remain the same. The render shows a raised portion on the tracker's button (like the first model). The image then highlights a punch hole at the top.

What's unclear about this is whether it's a loophole for a string to slide through or, perhaps, a more pronounced tiny speaker.

Tagged, but with a 2

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

There was a lot of interest around Motorola's first Bluetooth tracker when it launched in the summer of 2024. The company sought to make a bold statement in a market with multiple options. The original launched with a small and sleek design, which we're expecting Motorola to continue with the second generation, if the rumors are to be believed. Motorola launched its Tag with full Find My Device network compatibility, meaning Android users anywhere could utilize its capabilities.

The Tag's battery is estimated to last users a whole year before needing a replacement. Additionally, its multi-purpose button can help users find their lost items or serve as a remote camera controller.

It was a cool tracker, but hopefully, Motorola will try to do more with this next one.

Motorola's been making headlines recently, as more leaks have discussed its potential G Stylus 2026. The phone's alleged renders make it look similar to its 2025 counterpart, though it might swap its glass back for an "eco-leather" material. The same mid-range RAM/storage options are suspected, but there could be more in store for its battery capacity. The publication claims that this Moto Tag 2 might even debut with the G Stylus in 2026.