The new Moto Tag joins Google's Find My Device as a do-it-all tracker for $29.99

What you need to know

The Moto Tag is here with a sleek, small design for users to clip onto their accessories with ease, boasting an IP67 rating for dust, dirt, and water resistance.

The Tag is available for Google's Find My Device network, bringing stronger security parameters and unwanted tracker alerts.

The Moto Tag's battery keeps it going for "a year" and is replaceable.

Consumers in the U.S. can grab the Moto Tag for $29.99 (pack of one) or $139.99 (pack of 4).

On June 25, Motorola debuted its brand new Bluetooth tracker alongside the new Razr Plus 2024, which will join Google's revamped Find My Device network.

According to a press release, the Moto Tag boasts a sleek design that should fit on most of the devices consumers are eager to track. The company states that the device features an IP67 rating to help it withstand dust, dirt, and water immersion (up to one meter) for around thirty minutes. Additionally, the Moto Tag's replaceable battery is said to keep users going for at least "one year" on a single charge before another is needed.

Google's Find My Device network is the kicker for the Moto Tag, and the company states users will experience "pinpoint" locations to find their lost items. Moreover, Moto states that when the Tag is paired with a device with a UWB (ultra-wideband) supported phone, like the Edge 50 Ultra, the accessory gains a boost in tracking capabilities.

Consumers can also ping their lost device using the Moto Tag to find it quickly.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Additionally, the Moto Tag features a "dedicated multifunctional button." Pressing it will enable users to find lost items quickly, but it can also be used as a remote camera controller for Android phones.

Setting up the Moto Tag is seamless, with the company stating that it only needs to be near your device. Google's Fast Pair technology takes over from there. After the connection is established, users can customize their Tag's name, alert volume, battery life, and more.

Motorola states that privacy remains secure through the Tag. Users' location data is end-to-end encrypted, keeping their information between them and the Find My Device app. The Moto Tag is also compatible with iOS and Android's unwanted tracker alerts, so users have peace of mind when traveling. Motorola reiterates that users can run a manual scan to ensure there are no unwanted trackers on their person or luggage.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Motorola Tag will be available on motorola.com starting August 2 for those in the U.S., retailing for $29.99 or $99.99 for a pack of four. Those in Canada can grab it for $39.99 (one pack) or $139.99 (pack of four).