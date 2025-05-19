What you need to know

Motorola announced today (May 19) that its Watch Fit will launch on May 22 for $199 in the U.S. in Trekking Green.

The device sports a 16-day battery life when fully charged, as well as over 100 sports modes, an advanced heart rate tracker, built-in GPS, and more.

The Watch Fit debuted on April 24 with the Motorola Buds Loop and its Razr trio.

Those eagerly awaiting Motorola's newest smartwatch rejoice, as the company delivers on its promise.

Announced earlier this morning via a press release, Motorola states consumers can expect the Watch Fit this week on May 22. Those in the U.S. will find the device available on Trekking Green for $199 on Motorola.com with "subsequent availability" on Best Buy and Amazon.

If you're in Canada, the Moto Watch Fit will be available on the same date; however, it will cost $249 CAD in Trekking Green.

The Moto Watch Fit is designed to keep active users active and ensure their sights never falter on their fitness goals. As the post reiterates, one of the watch's highlights is its 16-day battery life, meaning you won't have to stress for a while. During its launch last month, Motorola stated the Watch Fit will give users a 1.9-inch OLED protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display should remain bright, even while out during the day in sunlight.

Feature-wise, Motorola says the Watch Fit packs support for over 100 sports modes, as well as advanced heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS.

The Watch Fit's "deep" Android integration brings media controls, photo capture, and more, meaning you can do more from your wrist.

Motorola's Packed April

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

April was busy for Motorola as the company not only debuted the Watch Fit but also the Buds Loop. The Buds Loop is the brand's first open-ear buds that keep being stylish close to heart. Consumers will find a sleek design for the Buds Loop that complements its 12mm ironless drivers. This should enable the buds to deliver crisp, bold audio for music/video.

Like the Watch Fit, Motorola hopes those staying active, hitting the gym, will find comfort with the Buds Loop. In a single charge, these buds can run for up to eight hours. However, pair that with the charging case, and you can reach upwards of 37 hours.

The Buds Loop and Watch Fit debuted as accessories to Motorola's main dish: the Razr, Razr Plus, and Razr Ultra. Instead of its expected pair of foldables, Moto stunned with three. The top-tier Razr Ultra contains a unique wood-finish with a 7-inch internal display and a 4-inch cover screen. Of course, there's tons of unique AI features users can utilize if they desire, ranging from Google's Gemini to Moto AI.