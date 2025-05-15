What you need to know

Huawei introduces the Watch 5 in 46mm and 42mm sizes with titanium and stainless steel finishes.

The Fit 4 and Fit 4 Pro are the new fitness trackers with premium materials, water sports tracking, and specialized modes like professional trial running and pro-level golfing.

Alongside the wearables, Huawei announced the FreeBuds 6 with a dual-driver unit and the MatePad Pro tablet featuring a 12.2-inch Tandem OLED PaperMatter Display with anti-glare technology.

Huawei has announced a bunch of wearables under its “Fashion Next” theme in Berlin on Thursday (May 15). Alongside the wearables, the company has also introduced new earbuds and a tablet.

The prominent ones in the lot happen to be the new Huawei Watch 5 series, and for the first time, the company is making it available in two notable sizes, measuring at 46mm and 42mm.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Huawei) (Image credit: Huawei)

Both Huawei Watch 5 models look premium in design and feature titanium and stainless steel finishes, giving buyers a significant number of options. For wear resistance, these smartwatches are equipped with spherical sapphire glass.

The health monitoring features are promised to be superior with the incorporation of the company’s TruSense System paired with multi-sensing X-Tap tech, enabling users to monitor their health effortlessly through their fingertip measures for more “accurate, faster, and comprehensive health insights, ” the company notes in a shared press release. Additionally, there are gesture controls that support "Double Slide" and "Double Tap" motions for intuitive interactions.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Huawei) (Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei Fit 4 Series

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Huawei) (Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Fit 4 series is another set of fitness/health-focused products that include Huawei Fit 4 and Fit 4 Pro. These are also made through premium materials like sapphire glass and use of aluminum body and titanium alloy bezel. While they have a strong build, the Fit 4 Pro manages to be slimmer with 9.3mm in thickness.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Huawei) (Image credit: Huawei)

Both fitness trackers also feature water sports (route) tracking functionality, next to an air pressure sensor with a promise to enhance overall outdoor sports data measurement accuracy. The Pro model further includes sports modes like professional trial running, pro-level golfing, and a new barometer for elevation gain data in mountain climbing.

Huawei FreeBuds 6

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Huawei) (Image credit: Huawei) (Image credit: Huawei) (Image credit: Huawei)

The FreeBuds 6, on the other hand, are a pair of open-fit earbuds that feature a dual-driver unit and claim to deliver strong and punchy bass. They are offered in a sleek and ergonomic design and incorporate features like stable and clear calls for better communication.

Lastly, the MatePad Pro is the latest 12.2-inch tablet that equips a Tandem OLED PaperMatter Display, which further supports anti-glare and anti-reflection capabilities. The tablet can also be paired with Huawei’s Glide keyboard, which boasts typing convenience. It also features a charging compartment to store the stylus.

(Image credit: Huawei)

All these products can be purchased through the Huawei Store, and the Huawei Watch 5 starts at £399.99. The Huawei Watch Fit 4 starts at £149.99, and the Pro model at £249.99. The FreeBuds 6, on the other hand, are available at £139.99, and the MatePad Pro pricing is yet to be determined. These products, however, are very unlikely to make their way to the U.S. market since it’s Huawei.