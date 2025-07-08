OnePlus launches smaller Watch 3 and new Buds 4 just in time for your summer escapades

What you need to know

OnePlus just announced two new devices in its lineup, bringing a smaller Watch 3 and a new mid-range Buds 4.

OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is more compact than its larger sibling, weighing just 37.8g, and is powered by the Snapdragon W5 chipset and the BES2800BP MCU chip.

The OnePlus Buds 4 is a mid-range audio system that comes in two colorways, featuring 55dB noise cancellation depth and improved Adaptive Noise Cancellation.

Both accessories go on sale starting today (July 8) via OnePlus' website, Amazon, and Best Buy Canada.

OnePlus wants to be a part of your summer travel kit, and with that in mind, it has launched two wearables today (July 8). The company just launched a smaller version of its latest watch, the Watch 3 43mm, and a mid-range OnePlus Buds 4.

To start, the mini Watch 3 is 43 mm in diameter (as its name suggests) and weighs just 37.8g, making it ideal for people who prefer watches with slim dials. The watch sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a default maximum brightness of 600 nits. However, despite its small size, the smartwatch is designed to be powerful.

"We're bringing a smaller iteration of this device that's perfect for those with smaller wrists – but don't underestimate it," OnePlus's chief marketing officer, Celina Shi, said in an interview earlier this month.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is built with a "dual-engine architecture technology" that utilizes two chips, similar to the standard 46mm OnePlus Watch 3. The watch is powered by the Snapdragon W5 chipset and the BES2800BP MCU chip, and features a 354mAh battery capacity. According to the company, this battery will last up to seven days in power-saving mode and can be fully charged within an hour. However, it is important to note that for standard use in smart mode, the smartwatch can be used for up to 60 hours.

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is said to be able to track over 100 sports modes and will automatically recognize six types of activities, including running, swimming, rowing, and more.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

"We’re also bringing a menstrual cycle tracker as part of the update to our smartwatch, which users will be able to get estimated period, ovulation, and fertile times on their device," OnePlus added.

However, OnePlus states that the 60-second health check-in won't be available on this variant as it lacks a temperature sensor and vascular health tracking functionality.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm will show up in two colorways: Silver Steel and Black Steel. The smartwatch is available to purchase via OnePlus's website, Amazon, or Best Buy Canada starting today and is priced at $299.99.

OnePlus Buds 4

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Joining the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm are the new OnePlus Buds 4. The company says that these Buds are designed for all-day wear with a "minimalistic aesthetic." Moreover, each earbud weighs approximately 4.7 grams. Volume controls on the Buds 4 have become even more seamless with intuitive slide gestures right on the stems of these earbuds.

OnePlus Buds 4 come with Dual Drivers, Dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio. These earbuds are specifically made keeping gamers in mind as they offer "47ms ultra-low latency in Game Mode, ensuring audio syncs perfectly with on-screen action for a competitive edge," Shi said.

This time around, the OnePlus Buds 4 have a unique feature called "Golden Sound," which is a personalized audio tuning system that analyzes the user's ear canal to create an audio profile that adjusts sound playback based on individual hearing preferences.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Additionally, OnePlus states that these new earbuds will adjust noise cancellation based on the user's environment "up to 800 times per second to ensure optimal quiet." These buds can also filter human voices by 200% when compared to the OnePlus Buds 3. This means you can listen to music or binge on TV shows uninterrupted in a crowded space.

"When walking on the street, the Buds 4 allows users to remain aware of important sounds like traffic or alerts, while still automatically filtering out intrusive noise like low-frequency track rumble when commuting, providing the perfect blend of safety and immersion," OnePlus added in its press release.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The Buds 4 features a 62mAh battery in each earbud, backed by a 530mAh capacity in the charging case. The OnePlus Buds 4 will be available in two color options: Zen Green and Storm Gray.

The OnePlus Buds 4 will be available for $129.99 at OnePlus.com on July 8 and on Best Buy and Amazon in the United States in early August. Meanwhile, Canadians can snag these Buds in early August via the OnePlus website and Best Buy.

OnePlus is offering its online users an additional $30 off for a limited time with the BUDS4 promo code.