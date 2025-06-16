What you need to know

OnePlus will launch the Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and a 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 on July 8.

New leak indicates that the Nord 5 will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 50MP dual rear cameras, and a 50MP front camera.

The same leak also shares Nord CE 5 specs, and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and sport a 120Hz display.

The OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) will have a 1.32-inch display, dual OS (WearOS and RTOS), and 72-hour battery life, and will be exclusive to the U.S. market.

OnePlus is gearing up for a launch event early next month, where the company will be launching a bunch of products, including two Nord phones, a new smartwatch, among others. Ahead of the launch event, the renders and specs of the products surfaced.

The company is bringing the OnePlus Nord 5 alongside Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Watch 3, and the renders and specs of the same are now out. OnePlus has also announced the launch date of the event, which is set for July 8. While the company has already confirmed some notable parameters of some of the products, the new leaks give us a clear picture of what to expect from the upcoming phones and smartwatches.

Prominent tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, widely known as OnLeaks, has partnered with Android Headlines to share renders and specs of the alleged OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and renders of the OnePlus Watch 3.

OK #FutureSquad, today I have a batch of high-resolution press renders as well as the complete specs sheets of the #OnePlusNord5 and #OnePlusNordCE5 to share with you!😏On behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/h6SdMJQN0s pic.twitter.com/b9l7uv3Kh0June 16, 2025

According to the tipster, the Nord 5 is touted to be the first Nord device to feature a flagship Qualcomm chipset. It will have the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 next to a notable 5200mAh battery capacity as well. The other alleged features include up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The phone could show up with a 50MP primary lens accompanied by an 8MP sensor. For selfies, the device will supposedly rely on another 50MP lens. It is said to weigh around 211 grams and comes with IP65 ingress protection.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines)

As for the Nord CE 5, on the other hand, it could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, show up with a 120Hz screen measuring 6.77 inches. According to the publication, the RAM options for the device include up to 8GB and up to 256GB of onboard storage. While the rear cameras remain the same as the OnePlus Nord 5, the selfie camera should settle with a 16MP lens. It supposedly weighs 199 grams and is equipped with an IP54 rating. The battery capacity is tipped to be 5200mAh paired with 80W SuperVooc charging.

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines)

Lastly, the color options for the Nord 5 should be Dry Ice (confirmed by OnePlus' Chief Marketing Officer), Marble Sands, and Phantom Gray, and the Nord 5 CE will have Black Infinity and Marble Mist. Overall, these Nord phones are similar to what OnePlus has introduced in the home ground recently, dubbed the OnePlus Ace 5 series.

All new OnePlus Watch 3 43mm

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines)

OnePlus is also bringing a smaller smartwatch dubbed OnePlus Watch 3 in a 43mm size. Tipster OnLeaks has also shared the renders of the upcoming smartwatch. It appears to be a mini version of the existing OnePlus Watch 3, which features a 46.6mm size. The publication notes that it should be identical to the Oppo Watch X2 Mini.

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm could have a 1.32-inch display with a 466 x 466 resolution. The smartwatch is said to be equipped with two operating systems, WearOS and RTOS, similar to the Watch 3. Underneath, it will allegedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Since it is a smaller smartwatch, the battery life is believed to be impacted as well. It is promised to provide 72 hours of usage, which is a bit smaller when compared to 100 hours of usage on the OnePlus Watch 3.

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines)

The Watch 3 43mm might show up with a 5ATM water resistance alongside an IP68 rating, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2. Per the renders, the Watch 3 43mm looks familiar in design when compared to the Watch 3 (46mm). There are notable differences when it comes to the dial, the display housing, and even the watch straps.

Another prominent thing to note is that OnePlus is only bringing the Watch 3 43mm to the U.S. region, and the two Nord devices are likely to stick to the Indian market for now.