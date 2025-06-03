What you need to know

Nothing has set the date to unveil its next flagship phone.

In an email to Android Central, Nothing confirmed that its Phone 3 is will be unveiled on July 1, at 1 pm ET.

Those interested in being notified about the upcoming launch can sign up on Nothing's official website.

Nothing has been dropping clues like bread crumbs about its next flagship device — the Nothing Phone 3. In an email to Android Central, Nothing confirmed the launch of the Phone 3 is set for July 1, at 1 p.m. ET.

The company has consistently used the dot and mosaic pattern to tease the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, and it did the same thing to announce the launch date, as seen below. The video posted on X also showcases the words " Come to play," along with the date and time of the device's launch.

Come to Play.Phone (3). 1 July, 18:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/9afIpKao1sJune 3, 2025

Just last week Nothing announced that it's getting rid of its signature Glyph lights interface on the rear panel of its phones. In another X post, the company announced the end of the Glyph Light Interface in an X video, captioned "we killed the Glyph Interface," where the Phone 1's lights dramatically blink out to black.

Leading some to speculate online that the company could be replacing these lights with a more customizable dots and mosaic interface that can be flaunted on the rear panel of the phone. The "come to play" tagline in the teaser almost subtly suggests that users might be able to customize what's displayed on the Phone 3's rear panel.

The Phone 3 was actually supposed to launch last year. However, CEO Carl Pei took to X to confirm the delay, so that the company could focus on developing and integrating advanced AI features into the Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro showcased the company's AI experience with the "essential spaces," and now it's highly likely that the upcoming flagship could integrate more of Gemini, as Google continues to push Gemini into Android.

As Carl Pei showcased the upcoming phone (blurred out) on The Android Show I/O Edition recently, stating that it would be the company's first "true flagship smartphone." Pei also stated that they're taking the "best of Android" and incorporating it into the Nothing Phone 3.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Android Show: I/O Edition | Device Showcase | Nothing - YouTube Watch On

Additionally, Nothing could be launching its first-ever headphones, allegedly dubbed "Headphones 1," along with the Phone 3. The company hinted in a recent YouTube video where the design team broke down what they’re after, though they’re still keeping most of the specs and design a mystery.

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to cost somewhere around £800, and those interested in being notified about the upcoming launch can sign up on Nothing's official website.