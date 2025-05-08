What you need to know

Nothing has started teasing a new device on social media, which appears to be the Phone 3.

The company has posted emojis for a smartphone and the number three in two separate posts, furthering fan suspicions.

In 2024, Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, updated consumers about its new focus on AI, which cancelled any plans for a Phone 3 launch last year.

Nothing fans have been wondering about the next major flagship phone launch, and that appears to be on the horizon.

The company recently dropped a pair of emoji teasers on X that could indicate the impending launch of a long-awaited device. The first teaser involves a smartphone emoji, while the second one, posted earlier today (May 8), is an emoji for the number three. The teasers have left users on X curious for more, as these are the first real teasers concerning the Phone 3.

Nothing hasn't expanded its teasers just yet, and its CEO, Carl Pei, has been awfully quiet about the Phone 3 emoji posts, as well.

The company's next flagship has been a long time coming, especially after being delayed for features we've seen on the Phone 3a and 3a Pro.

Pushed aside for the sake of AI

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Most of the current user excitement stems from Nothing's cancellation of the Phone 3 launch last year, for the sake of furthering its AI ambitions. In an X update, Carl Pei detailed Nothing's new plans to focus more on AI, as it "prototyped AI interactions." Pei also stated that the company was working on redefining how users utilize their smartphones. Additionally, Pei said, "The current user experience hasn't evolved for more than a decade."

Nothing's AI (at the time) was touted as a piece of software that would be "highly personalized and dynamic" with a "cross-device interface."

It was speculated that the company's AI ambitions were more on-device focused, thus forcing it to make a decision: rush a Phone 3 launch in 2024 or wait. It chose the latter.

We've since seen Nothing's on-device AI come to life in the Phone 3a and 3a Pro, which brought its new physical button, the Essential Key, for its Essential Space suite of features. This hub lets users organize and rediscover screenshots, quickly capture voice notes, and much more.

A "Rapid Focus" on the Phone 3

After Nothing confirmed the Phone 3a series in January, its co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, stated the Phone 3 is still on tap for a 2025 debut. Evangelidis added that the device would be a "milestone" for the company with a "rapid focus" right after the 3a series rolled out to consumers. With that in mind, Carl Pei recently reassured fans on social media that the Phone 3 is coming to the U.S., "100%!"

Now, one week later, we're seeing emoji teasers, potentially indicating its launch is within reach.

Rumors about the device have been sparse; however, a database listing late last year suggested it could launch with a 6.5-inch OLED display. Curiously, the phone's SoC of choice is still up in the air. Some rumors claim it could drop with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, but this chip debuted on the 3a and 3a Pro. Other rumors claim we could see the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Much of this speculation is on the back of Nothing's ambitions to develop AI, which both chips can help with. For now, with such confusion in the rumors, it's best to wait for Nothing's official say-so, especially since we're seeing a few teasers.