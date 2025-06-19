What you need to know

Nothing's co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, states the Phone 3 will receive five years of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security patches.

This a major shift from the Phone 2's three-year Android OS promise and four years of security updates.

Recently, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei confirmed the Phone 3 will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 for a "snappier" and "balanced" experience for consumers.

The Phone 3 is set to debut on July 1.

A leak might've given us an idea about the software longevity of Nothing's upcoming flagship phone.

Amidst the recent Nothing chip teaser for the Phone 3, the company's co-founder revealed the software update outlook for the device (via 9to5Google). According to Akis Evangelidis, the Nothing Phone 3 will allegedly provide consumers with five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security updates.

What's unclear early on is how often these security updates will arrive for users. Nothing's Phone 2 experienced bi-monthly updates, and it seems it's doing the same for the latest 3a series. Considering Nothing's really pushing the "flagship" status of the Phone 3, it would be nice to see security updates every month, but we'll have to see what happens.

Moreover, the extended duration of major Android OS upgrades, which should take consumers into 2030 before that's done with. This is a major shift from the Phone 2's three-year Android OS promise (with four years of security updates). This isn't quite seven years like Samsung, but it's better than before.

The Nothing Flagship

8 Gen 3 has a weaker GPU, NPU, connectivity and ISP - and default software support is 4 & 4. Phone (3) will have 5 & 7.June 17, 2025

Evangelidis also highlighted some key details about Nothing's idea to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC in the Phone 3. The chip is said to bring an 88% increase in GPU, a 33% increase in CPU power, and a 125% boost in its NPU.

Just yesterday (June 17), Nothing confirmed that the Phone 3 will rock Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The company's CEO, Carl Pei, followed this up in a YouTube video, stating the Phone 3 will essentially blow its predecessor, the Phone 2, out of the water. Not only are the phone's cameras said to see a wild boost, but its performance should step it up considerably, as well.

In practice, Pei said the Phone 3 should feel a lot "snappier" when in use. Some users may wonder why Nothing is opting for the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead of something else. Pei states he wanted to give users a "balanced experience" with a chip that could handle everything had "gotten better" inside the Phone 3.

The Nothing Phone 3 (and the Headphone 1) are set to debut on July 1 in London. The smartphone is poised some a significant design change, that being the removal of its Glyph lighting system in favor of a dot-matrix.