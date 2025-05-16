What you need to know

Nothing Phone 3 rumors surface after a couple of database appearances, stating the device could rock Qualcomm's flagship chip, like the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Phone 3 could also see a battery that around 5,000mAh or higher, and with a few upgrades to its telephoto and periscope cameras.

Nothing's CEO Carl Pei announced this week that the Phone 3 will launch this summer with a price tag around £800 (~$1,062).

Quickly after Nothing built hype over its next flagship, a recent discovery is reportedly highlighting its upgrades.

Reported by Yogesh Brar at SmartPrix, the Nothing Phone 3 (codename "A024") has reportedly appeared in the GSM database. What's more, the tipster's sources claim that the device will seek to stand firm on flagship grounds by sporting Qualcomm's "flagship snapdragon" SoC. This seemingly points toward the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which debuted last fall.

Another internal change is rumored to regard the Phone 3's battery. According to Brar, Nothing could pack a 5,000mAh or higher battery inside its upcoming flagship.

The post concludes with an external rumor, suggesting the device could see a "versatile" triple camera system. The primary sensor is expected to be "large," but no other details were stated. However, the most notable upgrade could hit the phone's periscope and telephoto lenses.

Again, nothing more was stated about how high we should set our bar. Brar adds that the device also suddenly appeared in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. This is pushing speculation to believe the device is right around the corner, which lines up with what Nothing CEO Carl Pei teased.

A Hot Summer

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Interestingly, the tipster likens the Phone 3 rumored battery increase to the Phone 3a and 3a Pro. Both devices sport an exact 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging. What's worth remembering here is that these devices walk the affordable line. It's a truly decent battery size, but rumors suggest the flagship Phone 3 could expand on this. It makes sense, given how Nothing's been hyping it up.

Moreover, the Phone 3a Pro features a 50MP primary lens and a 50MP Sony LTY-600 periscope lens (with an 8MP ultrawide). These could be the specs we're looking at once the Phone 3 is revealed, but we'll have to wait to know more.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nothing's announcement earlier this week confirmed the Phone 3's launch for 2025, and stated it would happen this summer. It's CEO, Carl Pei, stated the device would pack Android OS with its upgraded features and security parameters once it arrives. Additionally, Pei stated Nothing was going "all in" with the Phone 3 to make it a true flagship.

With that, the teaser stopped, but not before Pei stated the device would cost somewhere around £800 (~$1,062). News about the phone's arrival is welcome, especially after Nothing delayed it in 2024 for the sake of AI.