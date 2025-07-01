Everything you need to know

The Nothing Phone 3 sports a triple 50MP camera system on the back, 50MP camera on the front, and displays on both sides of the phone.

The new Glyph Matrix interface is fully customizable and includes tools, games, and more alongside Nothing OS 3.5's new AI-powered features.

Preorders for the Nothing Phone 3 begin globally on July 4, with prices starting at £799 / €799 / $799 and marks the company's first official launch in the U.S.

Customers in India can preorder starting July 1 starting at INR 62,999, and preorders include freebies like a pair of Nothing Ear earbuds and a 1-year extended warranty.

The Nothing Phone 3 is officially here, with a unique design the company calls "joyful, expressive, and unmistakably Nothing." The back isn't just unique and interesting looking, though, it does away with Nothing's trademark Glyph Interface and replaces it with something else: a micro-LED screen called the Glyph Matrix.

As the name would imply, this is an intentionally low-resolution display designed to look retro chic, similar to how the company has been using dot matrix style fonts and UI elements on its phones for years. But Glyph Matrix isn't just a cute little screen or a smaller replacement for the Glyph Interface LEDs on prior Nothing phones, it provides a whole new set of functions that build on Nothing's most unique feature.

A click of the button on the back will cycle between a battery indicator, stopwatch, mirror, digital clock, solar clock, and even a handful of bespoke games Nothing calls Glyph Toys. It also emulates Glyph Interface functions, such as per-contact notifications and progress indicators. Nothing also published a Glyph Matrix SDK for the Nothing Community to build new games, so expect lots of grassroots support for this feature.

(Image credit: Nothing)

On the back is a trio of new cameras that fixes one of the few things we didn't like about the Nothing Phone 2, including a new 1/1.3” 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, a new 50MP periscope camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 114-degree FoV 50MP front-facing camera. All sensors can record 4K60 video and include "pro-designed presets" that we loved on the Nothing Phone 3a.

Finally, moving to the front, you'll find a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with peak brightness up to 4500 nits (HDR) and 1600 nits (HMB), including 2160 Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort in low light and a 30Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Nothing says the bezels are 1.87 mm uniformly all around the phone, and the Nothing Phone 3 is 18% slimmer than Phone 2. It's also IP68 water and dust resistant.

The Nothing Phone 3 launches in India with a 5,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, while the rest of the world gets a smaller 5,150mAh silicon-carbon battery. Charging speeds are up to 65W, too, and 15W wireless charging fits right alongside most flagship phones.

(Image credit: Nothing)

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor inside should ensure that everyone gets great battery life with plenty of processing power, as it boasts up to 60% improved CPU performance, 88% GPU performance, and 125% photo processing performance over the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

The Nothing Phone 3 launches with Nothing OS 3.5, built on Android 15. The company's AI-powered Essential Space is included alongside the new Essential Search and Flip To Record features, which further build out Nothing's AI suite. Android 16 and Nothing OS 4.0 are scheduled to arrive in Q3 2025, and Nothing guarantees 5 years of major Android updates and 7 years of security updates on Phone 3.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Preorders for the Nothing Phone 3 start in India today, July 1, with plenty of promotions for preorder customers, including trade-in promotions and freebies. Nothing says that customers in India who prebook will receive a free pair of Nothing Ear earbuds, plus a 1-year extended warranty. Global preorders begin July 4 at nothing.tech and "select partners," and the phone is expected to ship by July 15 when the open sales period begins.

Nothing Phone 3 comes in white and black and comes in two configurations: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for INR 62,999 / £799 / €799 / $799, while the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage sells for INR 72,999 / £899 / €899 / $899. Nothing is officially selling Phone 3 in the U.S. this time around, marking the first time the company is holding open sales of its phones in the country and guarantees compatibility with all U.S. networks.