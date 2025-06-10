What you need to know

The Phone 3 is ditching its signature flashy back, as per a new leak.

Nothing's upcoming phone may have three cameras, but the bump is a weird middle ground between the old Phone 2a and the Pro.

The transparent back isn't really transparent anymore; it's mostly covered up.

The Nothing Phone 3 is coming sooner than later, and if the latest leak is legit, it’s ditching its signature style. The leaked render shows a major glow-down, with no trace of Nothing's flashy Glyph lights.

At first glance, Max Jambor's Nothing Phone 3 leak looks like business as usual. However, when you zoom in, you'll notice that Nothing has axed the signature Glyph lights, which have made Nothing phones stand out. What's left is a cleaner but generic back panel that could belong to any phone.

There have already been quite a few teasers and leaks, but that's not enough. Here comes your very first look at the upcoming Nothing Phone (3)!

This isn't surprising. Nothing previously teased Glyph’s funeral months ago in a video posted on X where the Phone (1)’s lights faded out like the end of a sad movie.

The Glyph interface: Gone for good?

Now the Phone 3 leaks are just confirming what Nothing already told us. This leak just poured concrete on Glyph’s grave. That Phone 3 render shows a backside with zero lights.

The render also reveals some interesting design choices, particularly around the camera array. While it maintains the expected triple-lens setup, the execution feels like a deliberate compromise between previous models.

The camera bump strikes a middle ground, and it's more pronounced than the standard Phone 2a, yet subtler than the Pro variant. What’s particularly interesting is how this blends elements from both mainstream and Pro models, suggesting Nothing might be refining rather than reinventing its visual language.

Furthermore, the Essential Key appears alongside the standard power and volume buttons on the side of the device. Though the image quality makes it tricky to clearly distinguish each button's exact placement and design, this confirms Nothing is sticking with its unique hardware shortcut.

What about the front and back?

On the other hand, the leaked render doesn’t show the front display, but educated guesses point to a flat-screen design for the Nothing Phone 3. If the rumors hold, we’re likely looking at a centered punch-hole camera (no notch in sight) and ultra-thin bezels.

From what this render shows, most of the internals are hidden behind what looks like solid gray panels, unlike previous models.

Is Nothing moving to a faux-transparent design? Right now, it’s hard to tell if we’re getting actual transparency. Either way, it’s a noticeable shift from Nothing's previous designs where you could at least peek at some components.

Nothing has officially stamped July 1 as the big day for the Phone 3's debut, so mark your calendar.