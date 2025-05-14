What you need to know

Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, confirmed that the Phone 3 is on the way this summer and will cost "somewhere around" £800 (~$1,062).

Pei highlights the Phone 3's usage of Android, and all of its upgraded features and security enhancements.

Nothing took a break in 2024, opting to refrain from a Phone 3 launch while it developed its AI software, which we've seen in full on the Phone 3a series.

Nothing is giving consumers their first major teaser drop about its next flagship phone launch.

Joining Google's Android Show, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei discussed what consumers can expect next: the Phone 3, and when. Pei announced that the Phone 3 will launch this summer. Pei states the company is "going all in" with the device, granting it "premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up."

More importantly, Pei clued consumers into its price, reportedly "somewhere around" £800 (~$1,062).

Pei adds that users will be given the "secure" and upgraded Android experience within its upcoming next-generation Nothing phone. The video then dips into Nothing's AI efforts. Pei states the company has worked with its community to create software that's "not just bolted on, but built in."

The company remains confident that its AI features will work with users, learning and adapting to who they are.

Nothing Phone 3: A Reality

The Android Show: I/O Edition | Device Showcase | Nothing - YouTube Watch On

Those waiting on the Phone 3 can breathe easy now, especially after 2024 came and went without its appearance. That wasn't without reason, as Nothing prioritized developing its planned AI software over the flagship phone. At the time, Pei touted Nothing's AI as "highly personalized and dynamic." We've seen what the company was working on with the Phone 3a and 3a Pro. Nothing introduced its "Essential Space," a suite of AI features to give users more utility in their daily lives.

The Essential Key, the series' new physical button, lets users quickly surface its AI features. Pressing that opens up the option to record voice notes or browse through your stored content.

On a more exciting note, Nothing's direct confirmation (price teaser) of the Phone 3 comes quickly after its emoji teaser. Last week, the company posted two emojis: a smartphone and the number three. We've been expecting the Phone 3 this year ever since the company said as much in March. The device is speculated to be a "milestone" for the company and will "100%" come to the U.S., per Pei.

A few rumors claim the device could feature a 6.5-inch display with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. But we're not far off now from its official arrival, where we'll know all its content for certain.