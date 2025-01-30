Nothing confirms the 'Phone 3a Series' will arrive in March, launch signups begin

What you need to know

Nothing's recent quarterly update video confirms that the "Phone 3a Series" will launch on March 4 at 5 am ET.

The company's co-founder Akis Evangelidis said that its "a Series" phones are for users who love tech and great "user experiences."

Nothing is also looking at its next flagship, the Phone 3, to which is claims it will be a "milestone" device this year.

A new year often prompts us to look to various smartphone OEMs for "what's next," and today (Jan 30), Nothing got candid about it.

Following the company's first quarterly update of 2025 (near the 13:42 mark), a press release further confirms a launch date for the Phone 3a. According to Nothing, consumers should prepare to hear more about the upcoming midrange on March 4 at 5 am ET. Curiously, during the update, the company confirmed a slightly altered moniker for the device.

The device is confirmed as the "Nothing Phone 3a Series." Users interested in staying informed about the phone can sign up at nothing.tech for launch details when everything's ready. It seems things are lining up for MWC 2025, after all.

Nothing's co-founder Akis Evangelidis stated, "For the (a) Series we have a different set of users. When people buy a smartphone some are looking for the greatest specs, they want the latest innovations and processors." Evangelidis adds that the a Series phones are also designed for people who are "excited about tech" but also "happy with a great user experience."

The quarterly video highlighted how the Nothing a Series phones leverages its Community Members to create the product. The company states that it was something outside its comfort zone, but has found success. Nothing states the Phone 2a was an "amazing product" for testing and "pushing boundaries."

The video didn't end without a small teaser about the flagship Phone 3. Akis Evangelidis didn't expand much; however, he states that the device is on tap for a 2025 release and will be a "milestone" for the company.

Nothing is celebrating achieving $1 billion in lifetime revenue in January. The press release states this total has been built since Nothing's creation in October 2020. The company's financial officer, Tim Holbrow states, "Over half of that revenue has come just in the last year in 2024. And what’s most pleasing, is that’s exactly what we intended to do."

Holbrow attributes work done with the Phone 2, Ear 2, Phone 2a, Phone 2a Plus, and the CMF Phone 1 for its most recent success.

Nothing confirms the launch date for the Phone 3a after it dropped a mysterious teaser on X. A pair of reflective black glasses showed what was on one user's screen: a message that read "launch March 4." The company then shared a few WIP (work in progress) sketches of an upcoming device, leaving users wondering what they should expect.

With its most recent update, we know the midrange is first.

Regarding the flagship sibling, a leaked memo by Nothing CEO Carl Pei detailed plans for the Phone 3. The device is on tap for a 2025 release, empowered by Nothing's AI software. The memo states that the device will "refine" the user experience designed to "make your life easier." Pei ended the memo by referencing a "landmark" product launch in Q1. This is likely the Phone 3a Series we've seen confirmed today.

Moreover, Evangelidis recognizes that the Phone 3 is a hot topic; however, the company is interested in getting the Phone 3a out first, before looking toward the flagship. After the midrange launches, Nothing will "focus quite rapidly" on its next flagship.