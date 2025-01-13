Nothing appears ready for a 'landmark' smartphone launch, Phone 3 to come this year with AI

What you need to know

Avid tipster Evan Blass posted a screenshot of an internal email by Nothing CEO Carl Pei that lists plans for the company in 2025.

The email states that this year will bring Nothing's first flagship the Phone 3.

As rumored, the phone will launch with its own AI capabilities, competing with the other flagship phones on the market.

Monday morning brought in some exciting news from Nothing. A leaked email, allegedly from CEO Carl Pei and shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @evleaks, suggested that the company will be joining the big leagues, aka the ring of flagship phones, in 2025 with its Nothing Phone 3.

Like most flagship phones in the market, the upcoming Nothing phone is set to offer “breakthrough innovations in user interface” and will feature AI.

In June 2024, Carl Pei took to Twitter to announce that the Phone 3 will be pushed to 2025 as the company prioritizes improving its AI systems. This is exactly what the recent memo stated as well, Pei added that Nothing will further strengthen its products by focusing on "expanding its camera hardware and software development teams by 50%."

(Image credit: X/@evleaks)

The email stated that “a landmark smartphone launch” is set in Q1. While it's unclear if this is referring to the Nothing Phone 3, we anticipate that Nothing is waiting to reveal a new phone at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, as it did with its Phone 2a last year.

Recently, a Nothing smartphone was spotted in a Geekbench database, with model number "A059." The listing states that this device in development could debut with 8GB of RAM and Android 15. It also adds that the phone will debut with a 6.5-inch OLED display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, making it unclear if this is, in fact, the Nothing Phone 3.

Another speculation is that the Nothing has three phones in active development but does not go into detail as to what those devices might be. It is rumored that the Nothing Phone 3 might debut with other sidekicks along with it, an elite Nothing Phone 3 Pro/Plus and the budget Phone 3a (via Android Police).

As for how much the phone could cost, rumors state that the Phone 3 could be around the $600 mark. Talking more about the AI system, Pei stated that the company is "aiming at redefining the user experience with personal computing systems- creating technology that knows you, makes your life easier, and is present where you are."