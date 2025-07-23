What you need to know

Rumors allege that Nothing is looking to introduce a new phone branding series that could take on the "Lite" or "T" moniker.

Supposedly, Nothing's Pro models "are just not cutting it," but no additional information was stated.

The change seems strange, considering Nothing's 3a series is already more budget oriented with the series launching at $379 and $459 for its two 2025 models.

After Nothing's focus on a "true flagship," it seems the company might veer more toward the budget sector.

Rumors posted on X by known tipster Yogesh Brar suggest Nothing is interested in bringing a new phones series to its already existing assortment (via GSMArena). The tipster alleges that Nothing's potential new series branding addition could take on a "Lite" or "T" moniker. It doesn't seem like there's anything more concrete than this speculation, like a future device name.

However, judging by the monikers, both "Lite" and "T" suggest budget, but there's already the 3a series for that. So, this rumor is quite curious, to say the least.

The tipster wasn't done, as they allege Nothing isn't quite satisfied with its Pro models. According to Brar, the "Pro models are just not cutting it."

New Direction?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

As previously stated, the rumor is curious; Nothing's 3a series—or the "a" series in general—is already walking that affordable phone line. The devices are typically under Nothing's flagship-oriented devices (think the Phone 3) in terms of specs. Where the Phone 3a Pro features the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the "true flagship" Phone 3 picked up the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. More than that, is the device's price point.

Thinking flagship, the Phone 3 debuted at $799 in the U.S. On the other hand, the 3a and 3a Pro launched for $379 and $459, respectively.

It's hard to imagine Nothing going any lower than its base 3a pricing, then you begin to wonder how specifications and how much lower things could go without losing consumers. Things could end up quite differently, though. Perhaps, what we're looking at is a change in Nothing's branding from the "a" series to "Lite" or possibly "T" (like OnePlus).

Putting things into perspective, the OnePlus 13T sort of splits the gap in the company's recent launches, as the device sports a smaller 6.3-inch flat FHD Plus screen, but it sports the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

For now, without concrete evidence, it's worth taking these rumors with a grain of salt.