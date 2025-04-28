What you need to know

CMF by Nothing is back at it, and this time, it's bringing some serious heat. Today, the sub-brand launched the CMF Phone 2 Pro and a fresh batch of earbuds: Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a.

Nothing has been doing what a lot of brands aren’t: actually making budget phones feel fresh. You see it right away with the CMF Phone 2 Pro. It doesn’t follow the usual boring playbook — it’s slim, light, and the colors actually pop instead of playing it safe.

The CMF brand is basically Nothing’s way of keeping prices low without totally ditching its signature look.

Under the hood, it’s rocking the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, plus a big 6.77-inch AMOLED screen that can hit 3000 nits of brightness. And with a 5000mAh battery, you’re good to go for hours of heavy use without worrying about charging.

Lighter, faster, and just plain cooler

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a step up in design. At just 7.8mm thick and weighing only 185g, it’s the lightest phone Nothing has ever put out.

The Phone 2 Pro rocks an aluminum frame with some sharp stainless-steel details. Furthermore, it’s way more water-resistant now, sporting an IP54 rating, a notch above last year’s model.

(Image credit: CMF)

The real standout is the camera setup. The 50MP main camera now pulls in 64% more light than before, as per Nothing. Add in a 20x digital zoom with a telephoto lens, and you’re getting some serious magnification. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 16MP selfie camera.

Design-wise, the Phone 2 Pro takes a fresh turn with separate camera lenses instead of one big module. It’s now got a triple-lens setup, though we’re still not sure if a non-Pro version with just two cameras will drop too. The back also gets a dual-tone finish, which really pops, especially in the white color.

You’ll be able to grab it in four colors: the usual Black and White, Orange, and Light Green. The bright orange back still pops with a bold intensity, making the exposed screws stand out even more. The rotating dial at the bottom is also sticking around.

(Image credit: CMF)

What’s a bit unusual about this launch is that Nothing has once again skipped the regular model. It did the same thing with the Phone 3a and 3a Pro, dropping them before we even heard about the base Phone 3. Now, with the CMF Phone 2 Pro, there’s no standard CMF Phone 2.

The buds trio

Alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing has dropped a fresh set of wireless earbuds that cover all kinds of budgets and sound needs. The Buds 2 are great for everyday use, with Dirac Opteo boosting sound quality, 48dB hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, and a Spatial Audio effect.

For the audiophiles out there, the Buds 2 Plus bring high-res audio with LDAC support and full control over the equalizer to fine-tune your music. And if you’re after something affordable, the Buds 2a deliver solid 42dB Active Noise Cancellation and punchy bass.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

Pre-orders for the new CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a kick off today, April 28, with full sales starting on May 6 at nothing.tech and select retailers.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will set you back £219 / ₹18,999 / €249 for the 8+128GB model, and £249 / ₹20,999 / €279 / $279 (U.S. Beta Program only) for the 8+256GB version. As for the buds, the Buds 2 go for £39 / ₹2,699 / €49 / $59, the Buds 2 Plus for £49 / ₹3,299 / €59 / $69, and the Buds 2a for £29 / ₹2,199 / €39 / $49.

You can also grab some extra accessories like the Universal Cover, additional Lenses, and the Wallet/Stand, but keep in mind, these are in limited stock, so it’s a good idea to pick them up quickly if you're interested.