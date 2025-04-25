What you need to know

CMF by Nothing has continued to tease its upcoming Phone 2 Pro; however, its latest post might allude to a unique camera add-on.

The sub-brand posted what appears to be a camera lens attachment, but offers no additional information, leaving only speculation.

CMF by Nothing's latest teasers showed off the Phone 2 Pro in two-toned orange and white colors, as well as confirmation of "Essential Spaces."

We're on the cusp of the next CMF by Nothing reveal, but the company just teased something that might shake up your next trip.

The sub-brand has been teasing its upcoming products all week on X, with its latest one seemingly teasing a camera addition. CMF by Nothing's post is short, only offering the tagline: "3 days until we announce..." What's most important is the image, which shows what we, and many others on X, believe to be a camera lens attachment.

The company hasn't clearly stated what this is and, if it is a lens attachment, what its specifications could be. CMF by Nothing has been hyping up its camera, as a previous teaser said, "Built for light, depth, and detail. Redesigned from the inside out." This teaser regarded the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

There's a chance this lens attachment (should it be true) will help consumers take more detailed shots with enhanced zoom, aperture, and other additions.

The CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro is slated to debut on April 28.

Taking the Sector up a Notch

3 days until we announce _____ pic.twitter.com/28JMhiXGOpApril 25, 2025

CMF posted a clearer look at its Phone 2 Pro earlier this week. The short clip showed off the device in two colors: orange and white. The device looks to sport a two-tone design, with the top half adopting a brighter, vibrant look. The next CMF Phone keeps its screws and other "modularity" aspects, which was confirmed in a recently highlighted post from Akis Evangelidis.

Another key aspect of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is its triple camera array. Right now, rumors allege the device's array will contain a 50MP 1/1.57-inch primary lens, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

The device is also expected to debut with Nothing's new suite of AI features under its "Essential Space" moniker. This collection of AI software debuted first on the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro, giving users tools to capture on-screen content and store it away for later. The AI contains its own organizational tools, so users can easily find what they've taken previously.

The sub-brand also released its CMF Buds 2 in mid-April, a few weeks ahead of its next major phone launch.