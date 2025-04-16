Nothing's CMF Buds 2 are now available as it teases the CMF Phone 2 Pro

What you need to know

Nothing today released a new pair of earbuds under its CMF sub-brand, the CMF Buds 2.

The CMF Buds 2 cost $10 less than the Buds 2 Pro and offer a new design and better sound quality compared to the original CMF Buds.

The company also shared a teaser for its upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro, which will be powered by a MediaTek processor.

After launching the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro last month, Nothing is now releasing a slew of new products under its CMF sub-brand. The CMF Buds 2 kick things off as the brand's latest pair of truly-wireless earbuds, which improve sound quality and add a fresh design for $59. It also teased the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which will be the next Nothing phone released under the CMF brand.

We don't know a whole lot about the CMF Phone 2 Pro just yet, but an official teaser from Nothing on X (formerly Twitter) reveals the phone's processor. The budget smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, with Nothing describing the CMF Phone 2 as "powerful from the core."

Powerful from the core. CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/kTSfOe9QyMApril 16, 2025

It follows up the first teaser Nothing shared earlier this month, revealing the phone's design.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro appears to be an iteration of the Dimensity 7300, which powered the CMF Phone 1. There is a new MediaTek Dimensity 7400 out, but CMF passed on that chipset in favor of a "Pro" version of the Dimensity 7300. Nothing has tweaked MediaTek chipsets before to offer enhanced performance, so this isn't a new concept for the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Meanwhile, the CMF Buds 2 slot into the Nothing earbuds lineup right below the CMF Buds 2 Pro. At $59, they cost $10 less than the Buds 2 Pro at retail but represent a $20 increase compared to their predecessor. These products could compete for value in certain markets, as current discounts at U.S. retailers make the Buds 2 Pro cheaper than the newly-released Buds 2.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing's CMF Buds 2 offer up to 55 hours of total playback time (including charging case), support dual connection, and have 48dB hybrid active noise-canceling support. They're also IP55 certified for dust, sweat, and water-resistance, making them suitable for workouts.

You can order the CMF Buds 2 today, with deliveries starting later this week.