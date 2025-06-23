These $50 earbuds are about to become your favorite piece of tech

Cheap earbuds usually don't hold up when it comes to performance, which is why we love to see deals like this come along. Amazon has just launched a 32% discount on the Nothing CMF Buds Pro 2, which are really the only cheap earbuds worth buying in this category.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 earbuds, which are made by the phone maker Nothing, feature a sleek, good-looking design in four different colors, solid audio for the price, and a few extra features like basic EQ and audio optimization, both of which are rarities in this price range.

CMF Buds Pro 2 Earbuds: $69.00 $47.00 at Amazon These CMF Buds Pro 2 by Nothing are some of the only cheap earbuds out there offering great audio, and at 32% off at Amazon right now, they're going for under $50. While you won't get super-fancy features like a 10-band EQ, mobile app support or lossless audio formats, the Buds Pro 2s do feature a three-band EQ, spatial audio and convenient gesture controls, none of which would usually be found on competitors around this price point. Price comparison: Walmart - $82.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for affordable earbuds that still sound great; you want something with basic audio customization like spatial audio or a three-band equalizer; you'd prefer some earbuds that come in fun colors.

❌Skip this deal if: you need lossless audio or other specialized audio features; you'd prefer to upgrade and have the budget to do so; you prefer a more traditional earbud design or the name-brand look of competitors from Google and Samsung.

Nothing's CMF Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds feature a wide array of features that you won't find on other affordable buds. These include things such as gesture controls, spatial audio, and a cool control dial on the outside of the case that looks unique and is super useful. The dial can be used to adjust audio and control music playback, while you can also use the gestures on the actual earbud stalks. Dirac mode optimizes the audio you're listening to and works well across a variety of genres, and these also include bass, mid, and treble controls for extra customization. These also include a hybrid ANC feature, and

The company says the Buds Pro 2 will get you around 43 hours of playback time with the use of the charging case, and they also feature IP55 water and dust resistance.