Prime Day is dying, but this $150 Garmin deal on Best Buy still lives

Feel like you missed the boat on the best Prime Day Garmin deals. Even though Prime Day ends at midnight on July 11, some deals will persist on competing sites like Best Buy through the weekend, and one cheap (for Garmin) deal that's currently still available is the Garmin Venu Sq 2 at $149 ($100 off) at Best Buy.

We called the Garmin Venu Sq 2 the "Goldilocks smartwatch" in our original review because of how it struck a nice balance between smarts and fitness. Since then, Garmin watches have gotten smarter, but also more expensive; I'd love to recommend the Venu 3 or Venu X1, but they're just too dang expensive for an impulse buy to try out the brand.

That's why I'm recommending the Venu Sq 2 as an affordable gateway into the world of Garmin, to see if you can change your lifestyle and become more fit with a little help, while also benefiting from perks like an 11-day battery life, all-systems GNSS tracking, and a 1.4-inch AMOLED display.

Save 40% Garmin Venu Sq 2: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy The Garmin Venu Sq 2 still holds up as an intriguing entry-level option to the brand. You'll see whether you enjoy its sleep tracking and Body Battery data, preloaded and custom workouts, Garmin Coach running recommendations, and Garmin Pay.

✅Recommended if: You want a lightweight, affordable Garmin watch that focuses on health data and fitness essentials, but isn't too complicated with Garmin's in-depth, expert tools on the pricier models.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a more recent model with perks like a mic & speaker or ECG/ skin temp readings, or if you want a model with features introduced in the last couple of years.

One of the slightly more expensive models, the Vivoactive 5 at $199.99, might appeal more because it has newer tracked data like post-workout recovery time with HRV stress and naps, plus more sports modes and music storage. But since the Venu Sq 2 costs $50 less, that's the first deal I'll point to.

I'm also personally a huge fan of the Forerunner models as a runner, and the Forerunner 255 at $199 ($150 off) is a fantastic deal if you want the best GPS and elevation accuracy, training load data, and battery life. But you'll have to accept the Forerunner 255's MIP display, which works better than an AMOLED outdoors but looks dull indoors.

Whatever choice you make, there are still some great Garmin watches available on sale if you hurry!