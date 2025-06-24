Garmin watches are more expensive than ever. Whether it's post-tariff strategy, inflation, or just Garmin knowing people love its devices, Garmin charges more than most fitness watch brands. Having reviewed dozens of Garmin watches, I can point new and returning Garmin users to the models they should try first. Otherwise, you'll spend too much without being prepared for the downsides.

In my mind, Garmin watches fall into three tiers: Baseline, mid-range, and expensive. Garmin tends to sell different types of watches in each category:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Garmin tiers Audience Baseline ($200–349) Mid-range ($350–550) Expensive ($600+) Running Forerunner 55 / 165 / 255 Forerunner 265 / 570 Forerunner 965 / 970 Adventurers / hikers Instinct E / 2 Instinct 3 (Solar) Enduro 3, Fenix 8, Tactix 8 Gym / all-around Vivoactive 5 / 6, Lily 2 Active, Vivomove Trend Venu 3 Venu X1, MARQ Gen 2 Golf Approach S12 / S44 Approach S50 Approach S70

The baseline models are tempting because they offer a reasonable price for fitness watches, but they also tend to have older hardware, such as last-generation health and GPS data, or MIP displays, along with blocked software that upsells you to mid-tier models. They also have the "worst" battery life, but still tend to hit between 1–2 weeks, crushing the competition.

I tend to recommend mid-tier Garmin watches, like the Venu 3 or Instinct 3, first because they offer an upgraded experience while costing only slightly more than an Apple Watch. The problem is that these, too, have downgrades and cut features to make the expensive tier more attractive, like the outdoor-focused Instinct 3 not offering maps.

As amazing as watches like the Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 are, I just can't recommend a thousand-dollar watch to anyone who isn't already familiar with Garmin's UI quirks and labyrinthine Connect app. Instead, let's get you started with Garmin watches that will let you dip your toes into the ecosystem and see whether you like it.

Which Garmin watches justify their price to beginners

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

With a major event like Amazon Prime Day approaching, you may be hoping for a major deal to make Garmin watches more accessible. But having covered these events for years, I've found that Garmin tends to discount its watches based on these unofficial tiers.

Older Garmin Fenix or Epix models might drop by hundreds of dollars, but the latest mid-range watches will usually be discounted by $100, and budget Garmins might only receive a $50 discount. Use that information to set a realistic expectation: a mid-range Garmin watch will rarely fall into my baseline tier, even with an amazing deal.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're looking to get started with the Garmin brand at a reasonable price and with relatively new hardware, consider the 2025 Garmin Vivoactive 6. My colleague, a recent Garmin convert and casual weightlifter, called it great "if you've never used Garmin before" for how it slow-rolls people into the ecosystem and confusing UI without overwhelming you; he especially appreciated the Strength Coach and walking recommendations.

(If you're looking to buy something now, the Vivoactive 5 is $100 off ($199), with the same 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 11-day battery life, health sensors, all-systems GNSS accuracy, and aluminum bezel.)

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

My next recommendation (and personal fave in the budget category) is the Garmin Forerunner 165. You get the same 11-day battery life, 1.2-inch AMOLED, and GNSS accuracy as the Vivoactive 6. It's less attractive and misses out on dozens of the Vivoactive's sports modes, but you get an altimeter added for elevation tracking — vital for hikers and runners — and daily suggested run workouts.

I wish it had tools like the Forerunner 265's training load or the Forerunner 970's running tolerance, but the Forerunner 165 gets runners started with Garmin Coach, training effect, and post-run recovery suggestions without overwhelming you. It's currently $40 off on Amazon, near an all-time low.

(Image credit: Garmin)

My final Garmin rec for beginners, the Garmin Lily 2 Active, isn't one I've personally used, but I was surprised to see my sister Megan bought one (without any recommendation from me) and loves it.

Unlike short-lived Garmin hybrids like the Vivomove Trend with no built-in GPS, the Lily 2 Active lasts nine days, or nine hours with GPS. But it still looks stylish thanks to its aluminum bezel and patterned lens background, and at just 29g and 11mm thick, it's comfortably light.

The Lily 2 Active isn't for you if you need an AMOLED display or the most advanced features, but many people don't! What they want from Garmin is accurate health data like heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, sleep stages, breathing, steps, and menstrual cycle tracking. You can still follow on-device strength workouts or meditation guidance, but otherwise, this is a simple and attractive device to ease you into the Garmin ecosystem!

You can't go wrong

Overall, the Garmin Vivoactive 6, Forerunner 165, and Lily 2 Active are my three recommended starting points for the brand! If you can't stomach compromise, you can always go for the Venu 3 to get Garmin's best health sensors, a stylish steel bezel, and a mic & speaker for Bluetooth calls.